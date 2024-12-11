ARC Hosts AI Sustainability Summit To Address Alarming AI Energy and Water Demands

ARC is the most sustainable AI on the market

Join a live and interactive discussion with enterprise leaders from IBM, Ford Motor Company, AstraZeneca, Google, Wells Fargo, Rabobank, JS Held, and ARC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC, the most sustainable AI platform on the market, will be hosting a webinar to explore and better understand the tectonic shifts in energy and water consumption caused by training large AI language models (LLMs). Major LLMs are trained on massive GPU clusters running hundreds of thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs), which consume staggering amounts of energy and copious amounts of precious water to run and cool.A single prompt in ChatGPT consumes 100 times more energy than a single Google search (Source: Columbia Climate School). Bain estimates that by 2030, the carbon emissions of a single IT department will increase 3 times where it is today.What: A live and interactive discussion to address:The severity of the AI/IT environmental impact and how it fits into overall sustainability strategies,Plans to reduce and mitigate the environmental impacts of AI and IT,Tactics for gaining internal support and awareness in building an enterprise sustainability strategyWho: Panelists include Francesca Messina , VP/Sr. Manager, Sustainability Analytics, Rabobank Andrea Korney , VP of Supply Chain & Sustainability, JS HeldTJ Dunham, Co-founder & CEO, ARC; Forbes Technology CouncilParticipants include:More than 140 registered guests, including senior executive leaders from IBM, Weber Shandwick, Google, and Wells FargoWhen: Thursday Dec 12, 1:00-2:00 ESTWhere: Register here About ARC SolutionsARC is a deep tech company developing the next generation of efficient AI and secure Web3 products. ARC was built on the belief that AI should work in the service of humanity, the environment it needs to exist, and being simple and transparent enough to be accessible to as many humans as possible. Founded in 2023 and headquartered Oklahoma City, ARC has significant operations in Wilmington, Del., and Zurich, Switzerland. For more information about ARC, visit xxxxxx.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.