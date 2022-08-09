ARC Adds Fortune 500 Executive Coach, Crypto Investor and Veteran Software Entrepreneur Julien Adler to Advisory Board
Silicon Valley advisor is a former consultant to NASA, and an executive coach to professionals at Apple, Visa, Google, Goldman Sachs and Stanford University
I strive to serve as a growth champion to individuals leveraging their influence to create a better world. I'm excited about the tech Arc is creating which help proliferate trustless ecosystems.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As ARC prepares to release its ARC Reactor and subsequent funding round, the innovator in trustless ecosystems for cryptocurrency and blockchain is bolstering its executive leadership with key advisors. Today, the company announced that its first strategic advisor Julien Adler has joined the company to leverage his 40 years of software entrepreneurship and Silicon Valley leadership to guide the startup in scaling and positioning for a successful exit.
— Julien Adler
"Julien as a person - not just an advisor - helps embody the next level ARC is advancing towards." said TJ Dunham, CEO of ARC. "As a growing Web3 company, his experience coaching CxO's at Fortune 500 companies, sitting on advisory boards, and building multiple nine-figure companies are already reaping tremendous value. With Julien, ARC's leadership is developing the exact mindset required to take us to the next level."
Beyond fostering leadership and vital interpersonal communication between various stakeholders to ensure the goals of an organization align with the company's financial roadmap, Adler will lend his financial expertise. His CFO skills range from risk assessment and compliance, auditing and corporate governance, to accounting and budgeting. Additionally, because Adler operates at the convergence of business, modern psychology, neurology, and behavioral dynamics, he will leverage this mastery to assist ARC in critical areas of strategy, negotiation, human resources, scaling team, corporate governance, financial oversight and products.
"I strive to serve as a growth champion to individuals leveraging their influence to create a better world," remarked Adler. "I'm impressed with the tech Arc is creating to help proliferate trustless ecosystems, and I'm excited to support the team with my experience."
Adler's background is as an accomplished software entrepreneur and Silicon Valley executive coach to Fortune 500 companies. He's been an outside coach to Google and fostered 100s of professionals to excel as leaders at corporations such as Apple Visa, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Metlife. Regardless of the business activity or industry, it is not uncommon for Julien's clients to double their income within six months of working together.
Adler is also the Managing Director of the Albion Angels investment group and an avid cryptocurrency investor. Actively involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2018, Adler's crypto investments have raised more than $30 million and achieved over $500 million in market cap. Beyond his investments, Adler is guiding two DeFi and NFTs blockchain projects currently in stealth.
In addition to sharing his expertise in business-building, leadership, and brain science with executives, Adler keeps his entrepreneurial tools sharp as an active co-founder in two software startups, Om-Heals and a stealth AdTech software platform. He’s also CFO at Technica Communications. Before establishing himself as an executive coach and financial expert, Adler was a regular consultant to NASA.
About ARC:
ARC's mission is to allow anyone from anywhere to trade all CEX's, DEX's, NFT marketplaces, and blockchains in one place within three clicks, as well as allow creators to reduce the costs of their projects and co-market launches.
The $ARC governance and utility token is at the center of its product. Staking $ARC can provide users with early access to new products and releases, up to 50 percent revenue sharing across all features from swaps to the NFT marketplace, participation in future governance and Airdrops from ARC and our partners and a generous APY for staking. With over 150 swap protocols incorporated into its ecosystem, ARC offers the cheapest ETH swap on the market, with farms living on the platform for staking $ARC, $ETH, $USDT, $USDC and $WBTC.
In 2022, ARC expects to release the ARC Reactor and DRAGN, proprietary tools that empower brands, projects and developers to launch WEB3.0 smart contracts and dApps at a fraction of the time, cost and environmental impact, with zero code required.
With its comprehensive approach ARC focuses on giving the market access to unified liquidity, instantaneous programming, and perfectly transmissible smart contract information across all chains. This technology sits at the heart of all ARC future technological releases.
