Vibe Growth Corporation Launches California Lifestyle and Cannabis Culture Inspired Clothing Line

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQX: VIBEF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”) proudly announces the launch of its custom clothing line, a collection proudly designed in collaboration with the famed Los Angeles, California based designer, Mary Ellen Schrock.

The new private label collection will introduce a complete line of ready-to-wear pieces at an accessible price point. Vibe clothing products are now available online at www.vibecalifornia.com and will be available in retail locations across California in Q3 2022, additional products will be introduced in a fall collection later this year.

The California cannabis lifestyle and culture-influenced designs are meant for those who want to challenge the status quo for special events and everyday wear. The initial product line will feature sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, leggings, and beachwear with more dropping this summer.

"Responsibly sourced materials such as our organic ring-spun cotton and recycled materials significantly reduce waste. Introducing recycled materials is fundamental to the sustainable future of fashion. We currently have several hundred SKUs available for immediate purchase and intend to double the number of items for our Fall 2022 collection” says Joe Starr, Chief Operating Officer.

A portion of all sales will be used to fund Community Vibes initiative across California. Visit www.vibecalifornia.com to shop online.


About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 403-472-7827
Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 403-472-7827
Vibe Growth Corporation
997 Seymour Street, #250
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1
Canada
+1 833-420-8423
