Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Theft One and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 3200 Block of Aberfoyle Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to Theft one and Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 3200 block of Aberfoyle Place, Northwest.

At approximately 2:00 pm, The suspect gained entry to the victim’s vehicle and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. The credit card that was taken in this offense was used at a local business.

The suspect and vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.