Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Rebranding of Hype Cannabis Co.

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQX: VIBEF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”) proudly announces the completion of the first stage brand refresh for its’ Hype Cannabis Co. (“Hype”) line of premium cannabis products. Hype’s new identity and logo showcase fresh & bold packaging on its wide range of premium flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, and an upcoming line of edibles.

Hype Cannabis Co. products are cultivated by hand in small batches and consistently offer some of the most unique and potent strains available in California. Adopting a fresh new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and to the company’s focus on creating highly coveted, industry-leading products.

“Rebranding Hype Cannabis Co. has been an extraordinary effort by our passionate team members,” says Mary Ellen Schrock, the Company’s Brand Evangelist. “The striking new aesthetic is based on four pillars- our heritage, our premium products, our people, and your trust. The transformative branding is deeply influenced by our passionate team that works hard to earn your trust by producing the highest quality products available in the market today.”

“Hype Cannabis Co. products have been selling extremely well and we are devoted to consistently evolving our product offerings to meet the needs of the consumer. I am extremely excited by our renewed brand personality being integrated deeply into our DNA, combining it with our uncompromising desire to grow and produce marijuana products with maximum consistency,” said Chris DiNatale, Brand Manager of Hype.

The rebranding efforts will continue to evolve over the next 90 days as the rebranding elements will be seen on social media, through additional Hype products, and a new line of Hype swag.

Learn more about Hype Cannabis Co. and check out our attractive and easy-to-use website by visiting: www.hypecannabis.co.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; clothing, home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Vibe Growth Corporation is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis organization that operates retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC as VIBEF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

