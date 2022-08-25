Thursday, August 25

A half-million WA residents could benefit from Biden’s student loan relief

Biden’s student loan relief plan erases the debt of roughly 20 million people across the country. His reforms also target those who struggle the most with student debt: recipients of Pell Grants — federal grants awarded to students who have exceptional financial need — and community college graduates. In Washington state, 47% of all college graduates in 2020 had student loan debt, the average being $23,900, according to The Institute for College Access and Success, a nonprofit. Residents in Washington tend to borrow less to pay for college than those in other states. That’s because of the lower cost to attend its public universities, as well as its generous financial aid, which gives a full ride to thousands of low- to middle-income students. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Washington to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by the year 2035. Inslee announced the move in a tweet on Wednesday and said a new rule will be finalized by the end of the year. Under a 2020 state law, Washington is required to adopt California’s rules for zero-emission vehicles, the most stringent in the nation. California’s Air Resources Board is expected to approve that state’s phaseout of fossil fuel car sales on Thursday. The California rules would mandate a steep increase in sales of zero-emission vehicles, either electric or hydrogen-powered, starting in just four years. In 2021, electric vehicles made up 12% of new car sales in California, 8% in Washington, and 4% nationwide. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Federal judge blocks part of Idaho abortion ban in Department of Justice lawsuit

A federal judge on Wednesday granted the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to temporarily block Idaho from enforcing its abortion ban in emergency situations. The Justice Department this month petitioned the U.S. District Court in Idaho for a preliminary injunction on the state’s near-total ban on abortion, saying it conflicts with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). The Idaho law makes it a felony for physicians to provide an abortion, unless the physician can prove in court that the pregnancy put the pregnant person’s life at risk or was a result of incest or rape. But under the federal emergency treatment law, “emergency medical conditions” include not just life-threatening conditions, but also conditions that seriously jeopardize a patient’s health. The injunction applies to Medicare-funded hospitals. Continue reading at The Olympian.

Associated Press

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Agencies, tribes work to stop growth of invasive crab

Bainbridge Island Review

Disaster preparedness: Map Your Neighborhood

Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County is ‘first jurisdiction’ to actively plan for coastal flooding. Here’s how

Columbian

Biden’s student debt-relief plan could help thousands of Southwest Washington students

Editorial: In Our View: The age of electric vehicles around the corner

Everett Herald

County’s priorities for $80M in relief: Mental health, shelters, youth

Providence nurses: Patients, staff suffered as leaders ‘stood in silence’

High Country News

Hotter summer nights affect everything from death rates to crop yields to firefighting

The Inlander

Mead School Board member who proposed bans on critical race theory, gender identity books says he ‘wasn’t expecting that much controversy’

Kent Reporter

No school: Kent teachers’ strike begins Thursday, Aug. 25

News Tribune

U.S. has piled up $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. How big is WA state’s share?

New York Times

What You Need to Know About Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Judge Halts Part of Idaho’s Abortion Ban, Saying It Violates Health Law

Olympian

Hundreds of North Thurston teachers picket at district headquarters Thursday morning

Federal judge blocks part of Idaho abortion ban in Department of Justice lawsuit

Labor board files complaint against Starbucks over pay offer

All K-8 students could have access to dual language learning under new OSPI proposal

Student loan decision unveiled: What you need to know about extended pause, debt payments

Peninsula Daily News

Youth court kickoff in Port Angeles

Puget Sound Business Journal

WA congressman proposes 100% tax on institutional buyers of single-family homes

Amazon to shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service at end of year

Report: Construction costs may escalate 14.1% this year, but relief expected soon

Seattle Medium

Residents Of Unincorporated Areas Of King County Prioritize Public Funding Through New County Process

Constantine Announces $4.6 Million To Promote Equitable Access To Youth Sports And Outdoor Recreation

Seattle Times

Why some Seattle neighborhoods are hit harder by heat waves

WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year

How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will affect WA

A half-million WA residents could benefit from Biden’s student loan relief

First day of school for Kent students delayed as educators strike

Skagit Valley Herald

Concrete to do work on wastewater system

Spokesman Review

Spokane Public Schools approves $550 million budget, new 3-year contracts for teachers

Federal judge blocks part of Idaho abortion ban in Department of Justice lawsuit

Tri-City Herald

‘Very nasty disease.’ Sen. Murray has plan to save lives of Hanford nuclear workers

50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities schools ’closest to normal’ since COVID. Find out what’s new when classes open

Senator Patty Murray introduces bill to help ailing Hanford workers

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

‘Probable’ monkeypox case detected in Walla Walla County

Report: Walla Walla County needs mental health leadership, crisis support

Weston food processor fined $100K for 2016 Clean Air Act violations

Washington Post

Who qualifies for Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 in student debt?

Millions in covid aid went to retrain veterans. Only 397 landed jobs.

Archives asked for records in 2021 after Trump lawyer agreed they should be returned, email says

California moves toward banning new cars running only on gas by 2035

Judge blocks part of Idaho’s abortion law from taking effect

Yakima Herald-Republic

Smiles visible as Yakima kids return to a more normal first day of school

COVID numbers in Yakima County decline as CDC community level drops to ‘low’

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Kent teachers strike delays first day of school

How is Biden able to forgive student loans?

Who qualifies (and who doesn’t) for student loan forgiveness

Student loan debt cancellation to impact hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians

Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Estimated 780k borrowers in Washington eligible for student debt relief under new Biden initiative

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Trooper placed on administrative leave after shooting driver during attempted traffic stop

Kent School District delays first day as teachers’ union confirms strike

KNKX Public Radio

Lamprey swim past Oregon dam, after 10 years of waiting

KUOW Public Radio

King County gets another award for its election observer system

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to less guns at home

138K green crabs pulled from Washington waters … so far in 2022

Washington to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

Q13 TV (FOX)

Homeowners concerned as Whatcom County flood recovery funds run out

OSPI proposes dual-language education programs in all Washington schools by 2040

Crosscut

How Washington gun control laws compare to other states

MyNorthwest

Centene guilty of overcharging state Medicaid program, owes WA $19 million

New SDOT director outlines goals for position, pledges not to drive his personal car this fall

Starbucks transfers north Seattle café ownership to QFC; grocery store union to take over

Community pushes back against commission over Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll plan (Randall)

Health officials investigating after 7 E. coli cases confirmed in King County

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: Crash-damaged state ferry Cathlamet headed to drydock; plus, terminal-repair update

Your chance to show SDOT’s new director around