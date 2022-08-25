Chip seal projects to continue in northeast Wyoming

Sheridan, Wyo – Chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning August 26, 2022.

WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally.

Work will resume on WYO 24 near Devils Tower on August 26 and 27 and then move to US 16 in Moorcroft on August 29 through September 1, Work will then resume on September 6 on the Kingsbury section of I-90 between mile markers 96.10 to 100.8.

Sections of WYO 50 from Gillette to Savageton will be sealed beginning September 8 through 12 and will then relocate to US 16A Business Route and portions US 16 in Newcastle.

The portion of US 16A Business Route will run from South Railroad Avenue to the US 16 Bypass Intersection. WYDOT asks Newcastle residents on that route to please remove any vehicles from the street so the chip sealing operation can be complete. Any vehicles left on the roadway will be towed at the owner’s expense.

All schedules are weather permitting.

Motorists traveling these routes should expect short delays as they navigate through these paving operations.

Pilot cars will escort motorists through work zones at lower speeds so as not to kick up gravel that could potentially result in broken windshields. Motorists are advised to also avoid the black asphalt emulsion and to maintain a respectable distance behind the car ahead of them.

Chip sealing is used to increase traction and to preserve the roadway.

As with any work zone, motorists are asked to obey all traffic control and eliminate any distraction.