TUO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ENERGY EXECUTIVE JACK CROOK TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUO, a global financial technology company, today announced that its board of directors has added former Senior Vice President of Diversified Oil and Gas Jack Crook to its advisory board.

“I’m honoured to welcome Jack to our Senior Advisory Board,” said Nicholas Bingham, President of TUO. “As we implement our new strategic plan, it is especially important that our advisory board membership reflects the global, multi-industry application of TUO’s suite of services to both consumers and businesses”.

A graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, Crook spent 6 years in the Oil and Gas Service Industry in the Western United States, followed by 24 years as a Regulator in Pennsylvania. He then became VP of Atlas Energy overseeing Regulatory and Compliance issues for the 14 states they operated in. After their sale to Diversified Gas and Oil a publicly traded company on the London Exchange he became Sr VP, EHS and Regulatory, and was vital in the company’s growth as they evolved to owning over 60,000 wells in Appalachia. Crook is a licensed Professional Geologist, a frequent speaker at Industry Events, and a former Executive Board Member of the Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Association.

About TUO

TUO is an easy-to-use online platform that provides a solution to the everyday challenges that SME’s face from concept to exit. New business ventures require several support mechanisms often with paralyzing costs to fully deploy / develop. Financially quantifying and qualifying the business’s potential or success becomes increasingly difficult.

TUO’s fintech heart is surrounded by proprietary alternatives to existing marketing, accounting, CRM, communications, data sharing storage, inter/intra company user management, search tools, direct market platform for selling products and services globally, digital banking, business health advisory w/KPI analysis and valuations – as well as start-up and business incubation services, on a unique, robust Ai autonomous platform that learns and adapts according to the best business practices required to grow your SME.

