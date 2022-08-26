8th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest Announced for Sept. 30 - Oct. 1
Largest and Most Authentic Oktoberfest in North CarolinaCARY, N.C., USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs are again partnering together in collaboration with the Town of Cary to host the 8th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, on Friday, September 30 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Saturday, October 1 from noon to 8:00 PM. In keeping with its “Service above Self” mission, this festival both celebrates German culture and supports charitable organizations here in our community and abroad.
Live entertainment will showcase The Black Forest Band from Kitchener-Ontario, the largest Wiener Dog Races in NC, a kid-friendly (and parent-approved) Kinder Platz with inflatables and face painting, the AutoBahn (German Car Display), MassKrugstemmen (Stein Hoist) and SchlagenHammer (Hammer-Striking) competitions, and the ever popular Yodeling and Miss/Mister Oktoberfest contests.
The festival will feature individual purchase or unlimited sampling of over 40 beers including Hofbrau, Paulaner, Bitburger, Ayinger, Hacker Pschorr, and Spaten from Mὓnich, along with a host of seasonal Oktoberfest beers and favorites from local craft breweries. Traditional Bavarian food will include freshly prepared dishes from Capital Club 16, pretzels and deserts from Annelore's German Bakery, and fire-grilled brats from the Butcher’s Market.
Tickets are on sale at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre Box Office, through the Booth Amphitheatre website, or by calling the Box Office at 1-800-514-3849. General admission is $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday all day starting at noon, and $20 for Saturday after 4:00 PM. Tickets purchased at the box office on the day of the event will be an additional $5. Kids aged 15 and under are free. Discounts of $5 are available for seniors (60+) and military (with ID).
The 8th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest supports causes including health, hunger, and humanity grants abroad, Alzheimer’s research, Leukemia & Lymphoma, U.S. Veterans’ Corps, disaster relief, and youth scholarships and exchange programs. To date, the Triangle Oktoberfest Rotary Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has contributed over $575,000 to charity. For this year, the Meg’s Smile Foundation has been designated the main beneficiary and charity partner.
For information about the Meg’s Smile Foundation and its mission to bring smiles to the faces of children affected by serious illness, visit www.megsmile.org. To learn about the Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs, visit www.apexsunriserotaryclub.org and www.carymacgregorrotary.org.
For complete information on the 8th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest, go to www.triangleoktoberfest.org and follow updates on Twitter and Facebook. For details on the venue or tickets, please visit https://www.boothamphitheatre.com/plan-your-visit.
Madeleine Murray
S&A Communications
mmurray@sacommunications.com