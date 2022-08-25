MDC grant helps purchase track-chairs for Missouri Disabled Sportsmen

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Specialized track-chairs help the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) make nature and the outdoors more accessible to all outdoor enthusiasts. MDC recently awarded a grant to Missouri Disabled Sportsmen (MDS) to assist in the purchase of four track-chairs and an enclosed trailer. These all-terrain track-chairs will allow MDS to expand their services and create more opportunities for those they serve.

MDS is a non-profit organization with the mission of providing mobility-impaired, youth, and terminally ill youth outdoor enthusiasts with hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and outdoor educational opportunities in a safe and inclusive manner.

“Partnerships between MDC and organizations like MDS are integral to the Department’s outreach efforts,” said Education Outreach Coordinator Rob Garver. “We’ve partnered with MDS for several years and we’re confident this grant and the new track-chairs will strengthen this relationship for years to come.”

Track-chairs are off-road, electronic chairs that are designed for all terrain mobility. The chairs make the outdoors accessible for those with mobility issues. MDC currently has 14 track-chairs in its Missouri Accessible Outdoors Track-Chair Program. The all-terrain track-chairs are utilized for hunting, fishing, and other outdoor education events sponsored by MDC or partnering organizations. Four are located in Springfield, four in Kirksville, two in Cape Girardeau, and four in Kansas City.

MDS works with volunteer mentors, agencies, private landowners, and like-minded organizations to create opportunities for participants to pursue deer, upland birds, turkey, waterfowl, and fish, as well as participate in outdoor educational events throughout Missouri. With the addition of their own track chairs, MDS has the ability to expand their program offerings.

For more information about MDS, visit their website at missouridisabledsportsmen.org.