History making Raymond Adderly will join Broward Teachers Union and endorse their candidates in November

Raymond Adderly for School Board Logo

Raymond Adderly Headshot

Broward Teacher's Union Logo

The youngest Afro-Latino male to ever run for office earned over 50K votes and the admiration of peers and leaders alike.

We brought together a wide coalition of communities to raise awareness for important needs in Broward Schools”
— Raymond Adderly III

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trail blazing Broward Schools Candidate Raymond Adderly III will be joining the team at Broward Teachers Union to help support their candidates in the November election.

“As the son and grandson of generations of teachers I am overwhelmed with the support the community gave in my campaign. We brought together a wide coalition of communities to raise awareness for important needs in Broward Schools.” Adderly said. “Joining Broward Teacher’s Union will allow me to continue to grow the many relationships I fostered during the campaign” he continued. “In this role I will continue to play a role in promoting quality education, fighting for public education and teacher pay while being able to keep the amazing team I put together engaged.”

“I couldn’t be happier with Raymond and how he ran his campaign. He was professional, articulate and unlike the candidates running against our endorsed candidates – he supported safety and teacher pay” Anna Fusco Broward Teachers Union President said. “We are delighted to bring him in as part of the team and help our candidates continue to win in November.”

Raymond will aid BTU in a number or areas and will continue to play an integral role in developing community relations, campaign consultation and the overall success of BTU endorsed candidates.

Raymond is no ordinary child. Growing up, he faced lots of tragedy, first losing his dad due to gun violence, and then watching his great grandmother pass away due to diabetes. As a child, Raymond was always looking for an avenue to express his sorrow. In that effort, he picked up singing, acting, and playing the trumpet, but there was nothing that made him prouder than advocating for others. Raymond also comes from a very long line of teachers. Raymond's mother is a teacher, which inspires him to fight for every teacher. He did so as the president of his class and an active member of two school board committees where he is actively engaged on the issues.

Raymond Adderly III
Raymond Adderly III for Broward School Board
+1 786-657-5690
