AFL-CIO ENDORSES DONNA KORN

Ms. Korn was once again honored with the latest endorsement from the Broward County AFL-CIO.

I have always made every attempt to support all the valuable team members that help make our schools run.” — Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broward County AFL-CIO has endorsed Incumbent Donna Korn as their candidate to once again represent the diverse group of workers that are part of the union.

“It is truly an honor to earn the AFL-CIO’s endorsement” Korn exclaimed. “I can’t thank the leadership of the AFL-CIO enough for their support and their belief in me” she continued. “I have always made every attempt to support all the valuable team members that help make our schools run. From custodians to safety personnel to maintenance to transportation – the work they do is integral to our day in and day out success.”

Donna now has earned endorsements from across Broward including: Broward Teachers Union, Broward County Council of Professional Firefighters, Broward Principles Assistants Association, Equality Florida, The Hispanic Vote, Emerge, and Florida Education Association.



A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman & Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate where she has been a leader in commercial real estate for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

