Donna Korn endorsed by Florida’s largest association of professional employees - the Florida Education Association

Ms. Korn has the support of the 150,000 strong collection of teachers, education staff, graduate assistants and retired educators.

I live for the children of Broward County. I have served in every possible way with one thing in mind – making children’s lives better.” — Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Education Association endorses Incumbent Donna Korn as their candidate to provide her leadership and vision for the next four years as Broward’s Countywide School Board Member.

“As a former educator – to have the belief and support of over 150,000 of my peers is beyond words” Korn said. “I can’t thank the leadership of the Florida Education Association enough. Supporting me and my priorities is truly an honor” she continued. “I live for the children of Broward County. I have served in every possible way with one thing in mind – making children’s lives better.”

Donna emphasizes priorities in safety and security, teacher pay and educational opportunities for students. She has continued year after year to give teacher pay increases while consistently expanding opportunities for children across the County.

Donna now has earned endorsements from across Broward including: Broward Teachers Union, Broward County Council of Professional Firefighters, Broward Principles Assistants Association, Equality Florida, The Hispanic Vote, Emerge, and the Florida Education Association.

Founded in 1886, the Florida Education Association is the state’s largest association of professional employees and the largest labor union in the Southeast, with more than 150,000 members. We are the united voice for excellence in public education in Florida.

FEA is comprised of more than 100 local unions and service units from Pensacola to the Keys. These locals represent every category of public school employment in the State including aspiring educators, PreK-12 teachers and education staff professionals, graduate assistants, higher education faculty, and retired educators.

A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman & Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate where she has been a leader in commercial real estate for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com or call Robert W Kuypers