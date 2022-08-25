Luxury Estate, Private Dock & 230 Feet of Waterfront on Bayou Texar, Florida to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

2120 Whaley Avenue, Pensacola, Florida Lavish 8,890sf main house positioned to maximize water views Resort-style amenities, infinity-edge pool & putting green 230 feet of gorgeous waterfront on Bayou Texar in Pensacola Outdoor access from all levels for waterfront entertaining

In cooperation with Rachael Whibbs of Levin Rinke Realty, 2120 Whaley Avenue will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate every-day living to waterfront luxury at 2120 Whaley Avenue, auctioning next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their September Global Sale. Listed for $7.5 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder, in cooperation with listing agent Rachael Whibbs of Levin Rinke Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 September and gavel 15 September live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

This premier Pensacola property offers a prime position on Bayou Texar in prestigious East Hill, with its elegant design being every bit as appealing as the panoramic vistas surrounding it. With 230 feet of waterfront, the estate is positioned to maximize panoramic vistas from every vantage point. Direct outdoor access from each of the home’s three levels ensures a waterfront patio is always near. Enjoy effortless indoor-to-outdoor entertaining with amenities from a high-end outdoor kitchen to a stunning infinity-edge pool. The four-hole putting green and private boat dock with a lift cement this property as a resort-like escape. Inside, the main-level gourmet kitchen with its roster of high-end appliances partners perfectly with the guest suites, waiting to welcome friends and family alike. An in-law suite with a second fully fitted kitchen and spacious recreation rooms ensure guests will feel immediately at home.

Additional features include a total of six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms; soaring 22-foot ceilings in the living room; GFI Construction on the ﬁrst two levels and the center section of third level; a main-level gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator/drawers, Wolf dual-fuel range/microwave/warming drawer, two dishwashers, and Miele built-in coffee maker; patio areas with space for large gatherings; hot tub, fireplace, and fire pit; lower level with sweeping in-laws suite and second fully-appointed kitchen; family room, pool table, lavish wine cellar and three laundry rooms; large storage house ideal for storing pool, fishing, and lawn equipment; elevator servicing all three floors; a private, covered 34-foot boat dock with power, water and night time lighting; three-car garage with convenient 220V charging outlet; a protected location providing natural shelter from storms with impact glass windows, three geothermal systems, and a full house generator—all with close proximity to Downtown Pensacola, Pensacola International Airport, and Pensacola Beach, each under 15 minutes away.

“By working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I know we will be able to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Whibbs. “From my expertise in the local market, to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ robust database, I am looking forward to finding the perfect buyer who can appreciate the incredible location, views, and endless amenities of this supreme waterfront estate.”

Laidback living is the way of life in gorgeous Pensacola, where sugar-white sand beaches mark the border between one of the Gulf Coast’s largest metropolitan areas and the turquoise waters beyond. While Pensacola’s many distinct neighborhoods all contribute to the city’s vibrant atmosphere, historic East Hill stands in a tier of its own. A beloved community for families, the neighborhood is studded with top restaurants and incomparable outdoor recreation. From walking trails to tennis courts, the natural splendor the land offers is rivaled only by that on the water. Discover the winding Bayou Texar just outside your door, a spring-fed estuary that hugs East and flows into the intercostal waterway with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, while downtown Pensacola’s irresistible nightlife and incredible shopping is mere minutes away.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the September Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com.

2120 Whaley Avenue is available for showings daily 1–4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

