Life Services Alternatives Hosts Third Annual Race
Life Services Alternatives holds in-person fundraising event, Run Home, after the disruptive pandemicCAMPBELL, CA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA) has been serving the developmentally disabled community in Santa Clara County for 20 years. What started as three homes has grown to 15 homes and a day program that serves over 90 adults and counting. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, LSA pivoted from in-person fundraising to a virtual environment. In September 2020, LSA hosted its first virtual running event. Despite it being a virtual race, the event raised over $70,000. This event was brought back for a second year in 2021 where virtual attendees collectively logged over 10,000 miles and raised over $75,000. While the past two years have been successful despite the untraditional race experience, the organization is happy to host an in-person race on September 18 that gives participants the opportunity to experience a day full of fun alongside friends and family.
LSA’s 2022 Run Home will take place on September 18 at Vasona Lake County Park (Los Gatos, CA) with a race start time of 9 AM. Participants can register to walk or run in a 5k or 10k and will receive a t-shirt and medal as part of their registration. The fastest participants also have the opportunity to win trophies. To register or donate, visit https://bit.ly/2022RUNHOME.
LSA’s Run Home event is sponsored by Walter & Tina Underwood, Steven and Kelly Minchen, Sara Norris, and Cambrian Home families.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
