Media Partnership Agreement: Life Services Alternatives Inc. & Housing Choices Coalition Unite for I/DD Housing Advocacy

Life Services Alternatives Inc. and Housing Choices Coalition partner to advance inclusive housing solutions for individuals with I/DD.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Services Alternatives Inc. (LSA) and Housing Choices Coalition (HCC) are excited to announce a new Media Partnership Agreement aimed at transforming the housing landscape for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Beginning on January 19, 2026, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this strategic collaboration will empower both organizations to amplify their voices and foster a united front through cohesive public relations efforts, policy advocacy, and community engagement.The partnership will bring LSA and HCC together in a concerted effort to present key voices of the I/DD community that emphasize the need for inclusive housing solutions. Through joint press releases, press conferences, television appearances, and participation in city council meetings, both organizations will work diligently to increase public awareness and support for vital housing policies and projects. By aligning their resources and expertise, LSA and HCC aim to create a ripple effect within the community, mobilizing advocates and stakeholders around the core message that housing should be accessible to everyone, regardless of ability."We are thrilled to join forces with Housing Choices Coalition," said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. "This partnership not only strengthens our individual missions but also fosters a sense of solidarity in advocating for change. Together, we will endeavor to break down barriers and make inclusive housing a reality for individuals with I/DD."As part of this agreement, both organizations will commit to weekly meetings for six months, during which they will develop a comprehensive long-term media plan and share valuable resources, including marketing materials, strategies, and slogans.A key component of this partnership will be the launch of LSA's " Lead Us Home " campaign. HCC will support this initiative, leveraging various media platforms to advocate for bipartisan, community-unifying legislation that addresses the critical barriers to housing policies impacting organizations like LSA and HCC."Together, we can make significant strides in the fight for inclusive housing," stated Dennise Jauregui, Executive Director of Housing Choices. "This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and focus on solutions that benefit individuals with I/DD and their families."The Media Partnership Agreement will undergo a review after six months, during which both organizations will assess the effectiveness of their combined efforts and reaffirm their commitment to collaboration in the ongoing struggle for equitable housing solutions.For media inquiries or to request interviews with representatives from Life Services Alternatives Inc. or Housing Choices Coalition, please contact:Hadiyah FainVice President of Marketing and Development415-613-0936hfain@lsahomes.orgAbout Life Services Alternatives Inc.Life Services Alternatives (LSA) provides community-based housing and tailored programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Santa Clara County, California, focusing on independence, dignity, and skill-building in neighborhood homes. Founded in 2002, LSA offers residential care with various support levels and programs, including Community Integration Training (CITP) for life skills (cooking, budgeting, self-advocacy). LSA partners with the San Andreas Regional Center (SARC) for placements and funding, aiming to expand its impact in a region with critical housing shortages for the I/DD community.About Housing Choices CoalitionThe Housing Choices Coalition (HCC) is a non-profit in California's Bay Area that creates and supports affordable housing for individuals with developmental disabilities, helping them find homes through personalized housing plans, application help, and housing development advocacy with developers, ensuring they have community-based living options, not just a place to stay. They use innovative strategies like "partner properties" with set-aside units and offer ongoing on-site support to help clients maintain housing and connect to community resources, bridging gaps in low-income housing for this population.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.