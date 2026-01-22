Bay Area Housing Advocates Urge Cupertino to Act Now on Housing for Adults with I/DD

Dennise Jauregui, Executive Director of Housing Choices Coalition, and Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives, join community members Christie and Sitara in holding a #LeadUsHome banner at the Cupertino City Council meeting in suppo

Life Services Alternatives and Housing Choices Coalition unite to push Mary Avenue Villas forward as families face a shrinking window for inclusive housing

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Santa Clara County have waited years for accessible, affordable rental housing—often watching options disappear entirely. On Wednesday, Life Services Alternatives (LSA) and the Housing Choices Coalition urged the Cupertino City Council to act now by supporting Mary Avenue Villas, a proposed 40-unit affordable housing development that includes 19 homes designated for adults with I/DD who are served by regional centers.Community members, advocates, and allies gathered at the January 21st Cupertino City Council meeting to voice support for the project and for future residents seeking stable, independent housing in their hometown. Speakers emphasized that inclusive housing is not only critical for individuals with I/DD, but essential to building a stronger, more connected, and resilient Cupertino.Advocates pointed to the growing urgency of the need. In Cupertino, approximately 70% of adults with I/DD still live at home with aging parents, leaving families increasingly vulnerable as caregivers grow older. With more than 300 individuals with I/DD living in Cupertino, only a small number currently have access to independent, community-based housing.Through a new media and advocacy partnership, LSA and the Housing Choices Coalition spoke with a unified voice to elevate lived experiences, influence local decision-making, and ensure adults with I/DD were no longer left out of housing solutions.“Too often, adults with I/DD are invisible in housing conversations,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “Mary Avenue Villas represents a rare and meaningful opportunity to change that. This project is about dignity, stability, and the right to live safely and independently in the community you call home.”Advocates noted that Mary Avenue Villas is a shovel-ready, Housing Element–compliant project that advances Cupertino’s stated goals for very low- and extremely low-income housing, including housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The development’s inclusive design integrates I/DD units alongside non-I/DD homes, reducing isolation and strengthening community connections, while creating minimal traffic and parking impacts.“As parents age, they want to know their son or daughter will be taken care of, that there is a safe place to live and a plan with supportive services in place. Housing Choices has been working to establish inclusive supportive housing in Cupertino since 2018, and we cannot afford to lose another opportunity. Mary Avenue is an important step in our commitment to creating housing solutions that empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Dennise Jauregui, Executive Director of Housing Choices Coalition. “By fostering an inclusive environment, we not only support the residents’ growth and autonomy but also enrich the community as a whole, paving the way for a brighter and more diverse Santa Clara County.”Together, LSA, Housing Choices Coalition, and 20 other Bay Area housing and I/DD advocacy organizations emphasized that Mary Avenue Villas is more than a housing proposal. It is a proven model for inclusive, affordable living that allows adults with I/DD to remain connected to family, services, and community — and a critical opportunity for Cupertino to act.

