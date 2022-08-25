For the Third Consecutive Year, Northpoint Asset Management, Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3,478
I'm thrilled we made the 2022 list!”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed that Northpoint Asset Management, Inc is No. 3,478 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— John Laviter, Chairman and CEO
"I'm thrilled we made the 2022 list!" Said Northpoint's CEO John Laviter. "Unemployment has been at a 50-year low, so it hasn't come without its challenges, but I'm glad that our employee turnover has been near zero," he continued. Northpoint has seen in excess of 200% revenue growth during the last three years, and added over 3,000 buildings in 2021 alone.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Northpoint Asset Management, Inc.
Northpoint Asset Management is a Real Estate Investment and Management Company with approximately 30 offices across the US; providing services and orchestrating over $5 billion in real estate assets nationwide. Northpoint manages both commercial and residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the world's largest-institutional investors. Visit the Company’s web site at www.northpointam.com for more information.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
