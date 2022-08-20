Cyrus Hunter wins Northpoint Asset Management, Inc.'s most prestigious award in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Cyrus Hunter, Manager of the Year 2022, achieved this award in competition against hundreds of Northpoint managers across the U.S. who oversee over $5 billion in real estate assets for thousands of clients. The award is given based on the empirical result of five categories measured each year, along with the feedback collected from other staff and clients. The manager who generates the most revenue for the company in areas such as property management, leasing, sales, and other income categories, is ranked in contrast to his peers. Mr. Hunter excelled in the oversight of more properties than any other manager in the Company by greater than 29.63% beyond the next highest manager in the Company.
"Cyrus did this while maintaining good relationships with our clients and keeping cool under immense-daily pressures," said Tyler Hartle, EVP of Recruiting. In addition to these functions, Mr. Hunter oversees a team of managers in the Atlanta, Georgia market as a Regional Manager. Mr. Hunter has been with Northpoint for four years and was promoted as Senior Manager, and later a Regional Manager.
About Northpoint:
Northpoint Asset Management is a Real Estate Investment and Management Company with approximately 30 offices across the US; providing services and orchestrating over $5 billion in real estate assets nationwide. Northpoint manages both commercial and residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the world's largest-institutional investors.
Nicole Nokes
"Cyrus did this while maintaining good relationships with our clients and keeping cool under immense-daily pressures," said Tyler Hartle, EVP of Recruiting. In addition to these functions, Mr. Hunter oversees a team of managers in the Atlanta, Georgia market as a Regional Manager. Mr. Hunter has been with Northpoint for four years and was promoted as Senior Manager, and later a Regional Manager.
About Northpoint:
Northpoint Asset Management is a Real Estate Investment and Management Company with approximately 30 offices across the US; providing services and orchestrating over $5 billion in real estate assets nationwide. Northpoint manages both commercial and residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the world's largest-institutional investors.
Nicole Nokes
Northpoint Asset Management
+1 888-889-0081
email us here