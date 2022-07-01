Northpoint Asset Management Promotes David Morgan to Executive Vice President of Accounting
Leading real estate and property management company, Northpoint Asset Management, promotes David Morgan to Executive Vice President of Accounting.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate and property management company, Northpoint Asset Management, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Morgan to the office of Executive Vice President of Accounting. Mr. Morgan will assume his new role on July 1st, 2022.
“David has a strong work ethic and a deep understanding of our accounting program,” says COO Adam Haleck. “He’s been a tremendous asset to our organization, and we're confident that under his leadership, he’ll continue to guide us to even greater success in this expanded role."
Mr. Morgan has over 30 years of experience in private and public software accounting systems for service, mortgage, and the property-management industries. Prior to joining Northpoint, Mr. Morgan was a Controller for Command7, a Chief Financial Officer for Evelar Solar, a Vice President for Equinox Leasing, and a Controller for General Growth Properties (GGP) for over 17 years.
"I'm looking forward to working with our teams and continuing to make improvements for the benefit of our incredible managers and customers around the country,” David said in an interview. "Throughout my career, I've learned that it's not the quantity of the people around you, it's the quality, and I'm honored to work with outstanding people at Northpoint–not just on my team, but throughout our company of professional managers who have dedicated themselves to showing our clients the path to better management services and financial results.”
Mr. Morgan holds an MBA degree from the University of Utah and a BS degree from Westminster College. Mr. Morgan also is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
About Northpoint:
Northpoint Asset Management is a Real Estate Investment and Management Company with approximately 30 offices across the US; providing services and orchestrating more than $5 billion in real estate assets nationwide. Northpoint manages both commercial and residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the world's largest-institutional investors.
