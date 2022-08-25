Custom Computer Specialists Names Jay Whitchurch as President
I was drawn to Custom’s visionary and talented team as they are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing technology landscape.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, LLC. (“Custom”), a leading provider of technology solutions and services announced today that Jay Whitchurch has been named as President. Jay has over 25 years of experience driving business growth and successfully leading organizations through change, most recently as President at Scantron. His career has been defined by his work in helping clients through digital/technology change, creating and managing SaaS-based products and technology services, and empowering teams to grow. He leveraged this background extensively in his leadership roles in the Technology and Management Consulting industries while serving Education, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Government clients.
— Jay Whitchurch
Greg Galdi, who will continue as Custom’s Chief Executive Officer said “Jay is the right leader for Custom. Jay’s extensive business and technology background combined with his ability to motivate, lead and develop teams to accomplish complex goals will undoubtedly solidify Custom as the solution provider of choice while at the same time allowing us to expand our technology offerings.”
“I am very excited to be joining the Custom team,” said Jay Whitchurch. “I was drawn to Custom’s visionary and talented team as they are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing technology landscape. As we see the lasting effects brought on by the pandemic, it’s clear that Custom will be an innovator and market leader, working closely with our clients to define the technology solutions of the future and ensuring clients have the right solutions in place at the right time. I’m confident that by continuing Custom’s long track record of providing exceptional service for our clients, Custom and our clients are in for a great journey ahead.”
As President of Scantron, Jay transformed Scantron into a digital leader in assessment and tech services. Prior to joining Scantron, Jay founded, grew, and sold Campus2Careers, an Education Technology company focused on digitally connecting employers with Higher Ed and K12 students to improve career pathways for the next generation workforce. In his Education Technology work, Jay also served as the Senior Vice President, K-12 Assessment at Pearson, driving digital transformation. Before embarking on his work in Education Technology, Jay had an extensive career in Management Consulting providing consulting services to Healthcare, Education, Government, and Financial Services organizations seeking growth and change.
Mr. Whitchurch received an MBA in Strategy/Management from The University of Texas at Austin as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting also from The University of Texas at Austin.
About Custom Computer Specialists, LLC.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both the public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Hauppauge New York, with locations in
Rhode Island, and New Jersey, Custom’s vast knowledge and experience make them the trusted partner of school districts, healthcare organizations and state and local government agencies who are looking for solutions to address cyber security, network infrastructure, data storage and more.
MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 631-761-1465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn