MACAU, August 25 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 10:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 11:00 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

As Typhoon “Ma-on” was moving away from Macao, Tropical Cyclone Signal no.3 was issued at 11 am. However, Macao is still under the influence of its outer circulation, occasional heavy showers is still expected, and winds will reach a wind level scale of 5-7 with gusts. The public are advised to stay alert against severe weather and strong winds, and pay close attention to the latest weather news of SMG.

On the other hand, the water level of Macao has returned to normal now. All Storm Surge Warning Signals are canceled at 10 am.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.