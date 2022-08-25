Integrated Passive Device Market is Expected to Witness Growth at a Rate of 9.65% for the Forecast Period of 2022-2029

Integrated Passive Device Market Trends, Key Players And Competitive Analysis 2022-2029 | JCET Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The integrated passive device market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.65% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on integrated passive device market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications globally is escalating the growth of integrated passive device market.

The integrated passive device refers to the type of device that is composed of a group of passive elements such as inductor, capacitor and resistor integrated to deliver a highly reliable product. The IPDs usually are utilized for the standard fabrication technology including a thin-film wafer for acquiring the low cost and reduced size compact device.

The rise in adoption of IPD in consumer durables across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of integrated passive device market. The rise in miniaturization of components to make systems more reliable and compact owning to the development of new materials and advanced integration technologies, and integration of IPDs in RF applications accelerate the market growth. The introduction of convenient fabrication methods such as wafer fabrication to commercialize these devices on a large scale, and increase in demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices further influence the market. Additionally, rapid technological advancements, rapid digitization and incorporation of wafer-based devices in electronics, owing to their cost-effectiveness positively affect the integrated passive device market. Furthermore, use of integrated passive devices in the wearable industry and inception of 5G extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

JCET Group Co., Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Johanson Technology, OnChip Devices, Inc., Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC 3DiS Technologies., AFSC., Qorvo, Inc, NXP Semiconductors., Broadcom., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, MACOM, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Key Market Segmentation

The integrated passive device market is segmented on the basis of material, passive device, wireless technology, application and end use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the integrated passive device market is segmented into silicon, glass and others.

On the basis of passive devices, the integrated passive device market is segmented into baluns, filter, couplers, diplexers, customized IPDs and others.

On the basis of wireless technology, the integrated passive device market is segmented into WLan, Bluetooth, cellular, GPS and others.

On the basis of application, the integrated passive device market is segmented into ESD/EMI, RF IPD, digital and mixed signals and others.

On the basis of end use industry, the integrated passive device market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, communication, aerospace and defence and healthcare and life sciences.

By Region of Integrated Passive Device market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the integrated passive device market due to the surge in government measures to expand semiconductor production within the region. Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in investments in the technical industry in the region.

