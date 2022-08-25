New Children’s Book Celebrates Marine Life

The Lighthouse Keeper Saves the Bay Teddy Biron, Author and Illustrator Amazon #1 New Release List

In The Lighthouse Keeper Saves the Bay young readers learn why it is important to protect the ocean.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of the children’s book, The Lighthouse Keeper Saves the Bay by author Cape Cod Artist, Teddy Biron, available on August 30, 2022, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers. It debuts as an Amazon #1 New Release in Children’s Boats & Ships Books List

Each morning, the lighthouse keeper awakes to watch seals play, fish swim, and seagulls fly. In his small, seaside town, the marine life lives in perfect harmony. One night while the lighthouse keeper sleeps, trouble lurks in the bay. The lighthouse keeper must work quickly to save the sea animals and find some help along the way.

Parents will love this beautifully illustrated book, which teaches children the importance of protecting the ocean and marine life, as well as caring for the environment.

“My parents were big advocates for reading to me and my sisters, and I have very fond memories of reading books or having them read to me at a very young age. I love the impact that a book can have on you and it has always been my dream to write one myself,” said Biron. “Recently, I found myself surrounded by a flood of creative books and illustrations as I have spent the past two years working at an elementary school and I was inspired to follow my dreams and take action by writing this book. It is dedicated to my students for giving me so much.”

Biron, who is only 20 years old wrote and illustrated The Lighthouse Keeper Saves the Bay. As a young author, he has tapped into his creativity and artistic skills and used it to make an impact on young readers.

About the Author:

Theodore “Teddy” Biron is an award-winning artist from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He graduated from Sandwich High School in 2020. He debuted his art for the first time at Reverdy Gallery in December of 2019. Living by the ocean has fueled his creativity and inspired most of his paintings and writings.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.