Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - August 25, 2022
SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is the industry's ONLY peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building an design community in Canada.
— Kevin Milne - Marswell Metal Industries Ltd.
Top news this week comes from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. AEM's CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE announced the inaugural Next Level Awards Program which will celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. Ten finalists will be highlighted at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE next March in Las Vegas, with show attendees voting on-site to determine the Contractors’ Top Choice. Applications are accepted now through November 30, 2022. Construction Links Network is proud to have AEM as a member of this network as well as be a media partner for CONEXPO-CON/AGG.
The top video is courtesy of HausBots out of the United Kingdom. Watch HausBots test their HB1 wall climbing robot. The HB1 can climb rough surfaces, overcome obstacles such as wires and surface bolts, and has a payload of 6KG. The robot is used for: painting, HD visual inspection and building and infrastructure surveys.
More content shares from members include:
• Kee Safety Canada: Where is Fall Protection Required?
• Bridgit: How infusing DEI into their corporate strategy helps Mortenson broaden their talent pool, reduce turnover and even increase jobsite safety
• Nesbitt Training: Chats
• CarbonCure Technologies: CarbonCure’s Path to the Decarbonization of Concrete
• Skyline Group: Replacement of a Non-Compliant Wood Guardrail & Crossover System
• OnTraccr Technologies: 3D Printing in Construction | Can It Work?
• Nelcos Distribution: Bodaq Interior Film to be presented at IDS Vancouver
• BC Housing Research Centre: Register to attend: LEEP for Renovations Forums in Kamloops, Victoria and Burnaby
• IAPMO: IAPMO Publishes UPC Private Sewage Disposal Systems as a Standalone Document
• STACK Construction Technologies: Why Visibility Is Crucial in the Preconstruction Phase
