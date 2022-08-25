Transportation Commission awards almost $19.3 million in contracts in August

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $19.3 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its August 18 business meeting.

A bid of almost $1.7 million was awarded to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. for a project that involves electrical work, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work at various locations within Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Uinta, Washakie and Weston Counties.

The commission awarded a $1.8 million bid to Utah-based Coldwater Group, Inc. for a project involving structure replacement, grading, guardrail and other work at the Hams Fork River Bridge on Lincoln County Road 327 in Lincoln County.

The contracted completion date for the above two projects is October 31, 2023.

The commission awarded a $7.1 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project that involves milling, paving, chip seal and other work on about 10 miles of US Highway 191 in Sublette County. The project has a contracted completion date of June 30, 2024.

Mills-based King Enterprises was awarded a $4.4 million bid for a project that involves fencing, grading and other work at various locations along Interstate 25 in Johnson County. The contracted completion date for the project is November 30, 2024.

All of the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

The only project awarded in August that is funded primarily with state dollars involves milling, paving, chip seal and other work on more than 7 miles of US Highway 89 in Lincoln County. The project was awarded to Idaho-based H-K Contractors, Inc. with a bid of almost $4.2 million, and the work has a contracted completion date of August 31, 2023.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. August’s meeting saw an average of about 2.7 bids per project.

-30-