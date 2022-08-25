I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if possible during the closure. The closure is scheduled to last one day. The interchange will be inaccessible during that time. If you need to access the interchange or the nearby area during that time, please contact the local WYDOT engineer’s office at 307-352-3039 to make arrangements.

This closure is part of a larger project on 5 miles of I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, which includes grading and paving, bridge rehabilitation and miscellaneous work beginning at milepost 130. The completion date for this project is set for August 31, 2022.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.