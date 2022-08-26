Online Gaming Is the New Gym

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming experts in Japan are launching a gaming platform like no other. The games on the platform are designed to make everyone break serious sweat while playing online.

KINIX is where fitness machines become game consoles. Forget kiddy-like movement-based games like Wii fit and Beat Saber; today's technology opens up opportunities for gaming experiences that weren't possible before - like KINIX.

Created by a group of Human-computer Ph.D. and researchers from Keio University in Tokyo, KINIX is a company looking to change how people play video games and exercise simultaneously. The team behind Kinix wants to present an alternative for people who struggle with staying active but only let go of their Xbox controller to shower. They hope to get more people up and moving by redesigning what working out means.

Their new game platform is a smart bike trainer-based experience featuring four party-style games where players compete against three other participants in real-time. KINIX takes advantage of the data fitness devices already have, such as cadence, power, speed, distance, and steering. It transforms it into adrenaline-pumping feedback like graphics, points, and character movements that make the players engage with the game and forget they are moving.

Each game has its theme, utterly different from the next. One minute players compete in a tank battle atop a snowy mountain, the next a disco dance battle in an 80's club, and another a motorbike tug of war in a rusty motorbike shop. Every challenge is unique in its own right, making for a refreshing and varied gameplay experience.

But for KINIX, the best is yet to come. Its creators are working on transforming the platform into an even larger sandbox game. They are currently experimenting with AR and mixed reality technology to take the experience of working out in the metaverse to another level.

If you're interested in trying out KINIX, you can download it at www.kinix.jp. We also highly recommend joining the game's Discord, where developers will post regular updates on the project's progress.