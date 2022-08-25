Submit Release
Atlanta Grand Induction Ceremony The National Hip-Hop Museum Grand Induction at Atlantucky on Aug. 26

Hip-Hop is America’s largest cultural export, and is now a multi-trillion dollar global industry that needs to be preserved and honored.”
— The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience Founder Jeremy Beaver
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hip-Hop Museum will host an induction ceremony of its three-year history on Aug. 26 at Atlantucky (170 Northside Dr). Slick Rick, Kool G Rap, Whodimi, Diamond D, Chuck Rock, and UTFO will be inducted into the world’s first Hip-Hop Museum.

The event will be hosted by world-renowned Hip-Hop pioneer Grandmaster Caz & Master Gee.

The Grand Induction Gala will feature The Hip-Hop Museum’s Executive Director and The Sugarhill Gang Founding Member Master Gee. He remembers the Grand Opening of the museum in January 2019 as one of the greatest honors he’s ever received, to be the first group inducted into the first Hip-Hop Museum.

There will be a ‘Hip-Hop Marketplace’ with Vendors, Artists, Live Cake-Making, Live Painting and Breakdancing with many VIP Hip-Hop Legends in the building for the Grand Gala, including MC Shan, DJ Rasta Root and DJ Hurricane. Super Producer Domingo will be spinning the debut single from Kool G Rap’s new album “Last of a Dying Breed,” which was executive produced by The National Hip-Hop Museum. On Aug. 26, DMG Entertainment will be nationally releasing the first single “Fly Til I Die” featuring Big Daddy Kane.

Senior Writer at Rock The Bells and Hip-Hop Historian for NHHM Jay Quan will deliver the induction speeches.

“At a time when honoring Hip-Hop has become en vogue, there is no other organization properly and professionally giving these American Icons their flowers the way The National Hip-Hop Museum does,” Quan said.

“Hip-Hop is America’s largest cultural export, and is now a multi-trillion dollar global industry that needs to be preserved and honored,” The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience Founder Jeremy Beaver said. “By creating and archiving the world’s largest Hip-Hop collection and hosting these historic induction ceremonies, we hope to contribute to preserving Hip-Hop history and culture.”

Following the Grand Induction Gala and beginning Aug 29, The House Hip-Hop will feature a seven-foot gold Snoop Dogg 3-D collage from PEN & PIXEL (won at Sotheby’s) within its new “Hip-Hop’s GOLDEN Age” exhibit Open 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. daily at 2622 Georgia Ave NW Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit www.atlantucky.com or www.nappyroots.com.

