Code3 named company of the year by Engage! Cleveland
The winning entry detailed the company’s efforts around prioritizing employees’ mental health and eradicating mental health stigma from the workplace.
As a Cleveland native, I’m so proud of the work our great team members do each day to help global brands create moments of impact from right here in our backyard.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code3, an award winning Performance Marketing company was named Company of the Year at Engage! Cleveland’s inaugural Generation NEXT Awards. The winning entry detailed the company’s efforts around prioritizing employees’ mental health and eradicating mental health stigma from the workplace.
— Drew Kraemer, CEO
The winners were selected by the Cleveland area business community at-large. Engage! Cleveland states that companies selected for this award are creating a culture that is attracting, engaging, and retaining young professional talent because of their internal efforts. They are making Cleveland a great place to live and work!
“We are thrilled to be recognized for the work we do in Cleveland. As a Cleveland native, I’m so proud of the work our great team members do each day to help global brands create moments of impact from right here in our backyard.'' said Drew Kraemer, Chief Executive Officer, Code3.
Rachael Ossovicki, an Advertising Strategist on Code3’s Commerce team, was also named Young Professional of the Year. She said, “I'm excited and pleased to win Young Professional of the Year! I was born and raised in Cleveland, OH, and over the years have really seen what this city has to offer for everyone. Cleveland is a great place to live and build your career. I am honored that I was chosen for this award as an advocate of the city and someone who is always trying to help others further their career. Sharing this win with Code3 is truly special to me. Engage! Cleveland's mission is to attract, engage and retain young professionals in NE Ohio. I truly believe in what they are doing for the city and other professionals.”
Winning companies and individuals will be recognized for their efforts in helping transform the region into a premier community at an Awards Ceremony Breakfast on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the City Club of Cleveland.
For more details, please contact Shalanna Clark
###
About Code3, Where Brands Win™
Code3 is a performance-driven digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We exist to accelerate growth for our clients across the most powerful platforms to drive results at scale. Code3 delivers best-in-class digital marketing services with quality, efficiency, and speed at the forefront of our partnerships. Our teams are fully immersed in their client’s businesses and are personally committed to their development, growth, and success. Today’s landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a complete service offering that lives under one roof.
