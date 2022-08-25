Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua Awarded iChange Nations™ Dr. Greg K. Dillon Excellence In Action Award

Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General Mr. Edward Njoroge Mbugua, World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah, iChange Nations™ Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West - USA and World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy of Kenya

Students of the Utumishi Girls Academy

Deputy Inspector General for Kenya Police Services, Mr. Edward Njoroge Mbugua receiving the iChange Nations™ Dr. Greg K. Dillon Excellence In Action Award from Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West of the USA