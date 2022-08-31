Submit Release
DocSales raises $180K to empower sales reps with automated selling tools

Mauricio Kigiela, founder of DocSales

Tech firm joins the TinySeed accelerator to boost global expansion of its sales automation platform

— Tracy Osborn, Principal and Program Director at TinySeed
SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocSales, a tech firm that helps automate proposals and contracts for sales teams, announced today that it raised $180,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.

The funding, along with TinySeed’s collaborative network, will accelerate DocSales’ mission to empower B2B sales teams with simple, efficient automation of previously time-consuming processes.

“As DocSales is based in Brazil, TinySeed has been able to show us a different perspective of the market and pushes us to think out of the box,” said Mauricio Kigiela, founder of DocSales. “DocSales saves sales teams a significant amount of time and manual work, shortening the sales cycle and bringing money in faster than before. The pandemic has created a new mindset of remote work and a great opportunity for work-from-home tools like DocSales. We are very excited about becoming a global player with customers in the U.S., Canada, Austria, Portugal, Australia, and, of course, Brazil. ”

Sales reps spend only about 36% of their working hours actually selling, according to research from Inside Sales. The majority of their time is spent on non-revenue generating activities such as preparing proposals, drafting contracts, or obtaining signatures.

DocSales transforms sales reps' work by saving them an average of 10 hours per week and reducing the sales cycle by up to a full week. The platform helps sales teams quickly generate proposals and contracts through integrations with popular CRMs such as SalesForce, HubSpot, Close, and more.

“Sales teams struggle to balance their high-impact work of selling with the often time-consuming necessities of creating proposals and contracts,” said Tracy Osborn, Principal and Program Director at TinySeed. “DocSales helps sales reps meaningfully shift their work to focus on what’s most important: making sales.”

Sales reps using the platform can easily automate their repeatable tasks, freeing them up to focus on higher-impact work like building relationships and making sales. The platform offers features such as eSigning, a payment portal, and Google Docs / Presentation integrations.

DocSales recently released its latest product, DocSales Zero Click, which allows sales reps to work entirely within their CRM of choice without the need to log in to multiple platforms. Zero Click empowers sales reps to send sales documents automatically by simply dragging and dropping tasks from one phase to another one.

About DocSales: Launched in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2020, DocSales was founded by Mauricio Kigiela. DocSales helps sales teams quickly generate proposals and contracts, hence saving sales reps time, shortening the sales cycle, and increasing revenue.

About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 80 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.

DocSales' Zero Click walkthrough

