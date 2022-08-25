Audigent Partners with Epsilon, Making its People-based Audiences Available Through Audigent’s Private Marketplaces
Partnership Brings Custom Audiences to PMPs and Drives More Efficient OutcomesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leader in curated data and media solutions, and Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company, are partnering to enhance Audigent’s SmartPMP™ offerings with Epsilon’s audience segments across auto, travel and more. Now, advertisers can take advantage of more than 3,200 Epsilon audiences inside of Audigent’s data-centric SmartPMP, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products.
The new application with Epsilon's audiences will drive more efficient outcomes for brands and agencies now, and into the cookieless future. Buyers can utilize pseudonymized audiences and apply that to predictive targeting via Audigent’s CognitivePMPs. The combination of publisher first-party data and Epsilon segments opens the door for greater scale, better customer prospecting, and improved optimization.
“Epsilon’s deep client relationships provide access to powerful new cookieless signals for scalable buying across PMPs and Curated Marketplaces,” said Drew Stein, CEO of Audigent. “Using their transactional and purchase data to build predictive audiences that can be actioned across CTV, Video and Display channels through CognitivePMPs is an exciting new way to action these high performing insights without deterministic data like cookies, MAIDs or IP address.”
Audigent and Epsilon clients can also build custom audiences in Epsilon PeopleCloud, Epsilon’s connected marketing platform, and activate those audiences within Audigent PMPs.
The addition of Epsilon’s purchase history and transactional data segments will open new targeting opportunities for advertisers utilizing Audigent’s PMPs.
“Advertisers are in need of buying solutions and data signals that will remain in place in a post-cookie world,” said Gillian MacPherson, Vice President of Products at Epsilon. “Publisher data will not only remain in place—its value will grow. Audigent has found a new way to leverage audiences and utilize data. They have built an industry-best set of data-centric PMP tools derived from rich first-party publisher data. We are excited to see the outcome of layering our data onto theirs. Activating our segments within PMPs built on publisher first-party data gives advertisers more granular targeting without the need for cookies.”
Audigent powers some of the industry’s most sought-after Curated Marketplaces through its SmartPMPs™(audience data), ContextualPMPs™ (contextual data) and CognitivePMPs™ (cognitive data) products. These innovative data and inventory marketplaces are transforming how global brand advertisers activate and optimize data through the supply chain, while also protecting and maintaining publisher optimization opportunities.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Epsilon
Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data in order to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we’ve built the industry’s most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit epsilon.com.
