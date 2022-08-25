Alkylate Market Destine to Reach USD 1141.80 Million with Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand and Forecast By 2029

Alkylate Market

Global Alkylate Market is expected to reach USD 1538.75 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Alkylate Market was valued at USD 1141.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1538.75 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.The "additives" segment is estimated to show a highest market share over the forecast period owing to the high demand for alkylate's utilization as an additive to the fuel. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Alkylate is a high-octane gasoline component that is produced in petroleum refineries by converting isobutane and low-molecular-weight alkenes into alkylate. It is made by reacting light olefins, such as butylenes, with isoparaffins, such as isobutane, in the presence of an acidic catalyst in typical refinery sources, fluid catalytic cracking units, or steam cracking units. Alkylate is widely used to boost the octane rating of major fuels (including gasoline). Furthermore, they are widely used in the manufacture of agrichemicals such as fertilisers, insecticides, herbicides, and pesticides.

Some of the major players operating in the alkylate market are

ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

Dupont (U.S.)

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

Valero (U.S.)

Shell (UK)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Janex S.A (Switzerland)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

Neste (Finland)

Soltex Inc. (U.S.)

Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

BASF SE (Germany)

Ashland Inc., (U.S.)

Adrol (U.S.)

Koch Engineered Solutions (U.S.)

Cosmique Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Alkylate Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Utilization in Agrochemical Formulation

Agrochemicals boost the quantity and quality of agricultural products. They are used in horticulture, dairy farming, livestock, grain farming, shifting cultivation, and commercial plantations, among other agricultural fields. Agrochemicals have become more common as crop infestations have become more common. As alkylate is used to sulfonate agrochemicals like fertilizers, fungicides, pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides, the agrochemical industry's expansion is fueling demand for alkylate. The agrochemicals industry is expected to benefit from increased demand for crop protection chemicals such as fertilizers, fungicides, pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides. As a result, the global alkylate market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

High Demand for Alkylate

Alkylate has been in high demand for the manufacture of refinery products. This is expected to fuel the alkylate market during the forecast period, as alkylate is widely used in the refinery industry for fuel production due to its high octane value, which is achieved by converting low molecular weight alkenes to alkylates in the presence of sulfuric or hydrofluoric acid. Alkylates are used as fuel additives to achieve high octane and low vapour pressure. Light olefins (such as butylene) are primarily converted into high-quality gasoline blend stock by reacting them with isobutene in alkylate production. The global demand for highly efficient gasoline in the automotive sector is expected to increase alkylate demand.

The new and existing players are investing majorly in the new production capacities, which will further propel the growth rate of alkylate market. Additionally, the expansion of the automotive industry and the aviation industry are other market growth determinants projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Research and Developments and Government Expenditure

Furthermore, the rise in research and development (R&D) activities by alkylate manufacturers extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing government expenditure on these key end-use sectors will further expand the future growth of the alkylate market.

Restraints/Challenges

Emergence of Alternatives

Alkylate is has been largely used as a fuel additive in the automotive industry. However, the emergence of electric vehicles further restricts the demand of alkylate. Moreover, the availability of the alternative fuels is likely to create hindrances for the growth of the global alkylate market during the forecast period.

Drawbacks of Alkylate

The unit process large volumes of light hydrocarbons, which are highly flammable and potentially explosive, are the major drawbacks of the alkylation process. Furthermore, the acid catalyst is corrosive and toxic, impeding market growth. These drawbacks are estimated to challenge the alkylate market growth rate.

Global Alkylate Market Scope

The alkylate market is segmented on the basis of production process, end use and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Production Process

Sulfuric Acid Alkylation

Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation

Others

End Use

Aviation

Automobile

Agriculture

Others

Application

Solvents

Surfactants and Synthetic Sulfonates

Specialty Lubricants

Functional Fluids

Additives

Others

Alkylate Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Alkylate market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Alkylate market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Alkylate within the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Alkylate market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

