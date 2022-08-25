Lane Closures for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for some major lane closures and shifts along Interstate 55.

On Monday, August 29 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM paving activities on I-55 will cause the following to close:

Outside lane of I-55 NB prior to the I-55 NB ramp

Riverside Drive to I-55 NB ramp

Crump Boulevard to I-55 SB ramp

Metal Museum Drive entrance and exit ramps

See the attached map. *August 30-September 1 are back up dates.

On Tuesday, August 30, starting at 8:00 PM, crews will adjust traffic control and close:



I-55 NB inside lane from Trigg Avenue to the I-55 NB ramp (two lanes will remain open)

On Tuesday, September 6 crews will begin construction activities for crossovers. These closures will be in place for approximately 4 weeks.



I-55 NB inside lane will remain closed from Trigg Avenue to the I-55 NB ramp (two lanes open)

I-55 SB inside lane will be closed from the I-55 SB ramp to McLemore Avenue (one lane open)

Riverside Drive SB will be closed (ramp to I-55 NB open)

Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will be closed

All work is weather permitting. A detour will be posted for all closures.



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total loss to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

###