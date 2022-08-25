American Sanders Launches New Vacuum System For Gym Floor Sanding and Refinishing
The primary benefit of this new dust containment system for gym floor contractors is increased productivity.”SPARTA, NC, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sanders, a worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders, edgers, and finishes, announced the launch of the Gym Vac, the first commercially available dust containment system for gym floor sanding.
The American Sanders Gym Vac connects directly to gym floor rider sanding machines to provide large volume dust collection, eliminating the need for traditional canvas dust collection bags. “The primary benefit of this new dust containment system for gym floor contractors is increased productivity” said Roy Cox, Global Product Manager for American Sanders. “By eliminating the traditional zippered canvas dust bags from the sanding machines, dust bag changeover is much faster. The large volume dust bags on the Gym Vac allow for longer run times as well. This means that sanding crews now have time for more productive tasks than emptying dust bags.”
The Gym Vac is tethered to and powered by the existing power system driving the sanding machines and rider unit. A 3HP induction motor provides 2,500 CFM of air flow to twin high-volume dust collection bags. Dust is collected in standard, off-the-shelf contractor trash bags. The unit is designed with a pheumatic-assist collapsible frame that allows for one-person setup and easy transport on and off the job site.
The Gym Vac is available through American Sanders distributors or can be ordered online at americansanders.com. Complete product details and product review video are available at americansanders.com/Gym-Vac.
