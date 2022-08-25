Grain Discovery Celebrates Early Adopters of the New Agricultural Supply Chain Ecosystem
Grain Discovery is celebrating the first elevators to adopt their first-of-its kind digital ecosystem that simplifies the way elevators and farmers interact.
We are continuing to add new capabilities and features to our marketing app and ecosystem, as well as pushing the industry forward by developing new integrated features like traceability.”PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we look ahead to another fall harvest, Grain Discovery is looking back at the early adopters of its ground-breaking digital grain ecosystem and the incredible impact the technology has made to their day-to-day operations.
— Rory O’Sullivan, CEO, Grain Discovery
These agriculture trailblazers include Talbot Elevators, Lockie Farms, Sharedon Farms, Clearview Grain, RKM Grain, Burgessville Grain and Feed, Ansems Grain Elevators, VDB Grains, Normelean Farms, South West Terminal, and Hessels Farm Supply.
As the first adopters of the Grain Discovery digital marketplace, these elevators led the way in connecting with their farmers anytime and from anywhere - eliminating missed marketing opportunities, simplifying tedious jobs like juggling calls and paperwork, and strengthening relationships with their clients. In addition to seamless transactions, elevators and farmers have access to a range of features at their fingertips, like e-sign contracts, logistics scheduling, bin sample records and news/weather.
LOCKIE FARMS
Located in Zephyr, Ontario, Lockie has been an independently owned and operated grain elevator servicing Northern Durham and York Regions since 1977. After taking over from her father, Tiffany Spearing evaluated how she could continue to be proactive and better serve her farmers.
"Through the app, farmers have all of their information at their fingertips to make grain marketing decisions. The system is very easy to use; we have farmers in their 20's using it and we have farmers in their 80's using it. And as for me, I have another form of communication with customers and the ability to buy directly from their posted target offers simplifies my buying process"
- Tiffany Spearing, GM, Lockie Farms Grain Elevator
SOUTH WEST TERMINALS
Located in Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, South West Terminals is one of only a handful of farmer-owned terminals remaining in Western Canada. Celebrating its 25th year, Monty Reich wanted technology as a core part of their business strategy as they look to grow their footprint across the province.
“The system is very easy to use and simplifies every part of the grain buying process. For our team, it was win-win - we have another form of communication with our customers and the ability to just scroll through their target offers completely simplifies my buying process."
- Monty Reich, CEO, SWT
SHAREDON FARMS
Located in Owen Sound, Ontario, Sharedon Farms is owned and operated by the Curry family who started farming in this location in 1980. After becoming the Owner, Jeff Curry, found he was spending too much time at the desk and needed functionality to help centralize and automate his buying and target offers so he could get back into the field.
"Grain Discovery has absolutely streamlined my process. It’s a convenient way to communicate with my customers and from the app to the website, everything has become so efficient and connected."
- Jeff Curry, Owner, Sharedon Farms
“We built the Grain Discovery digital ecosystem so that grain buyers, farmers and the broader ag supply chain could take control and simplify their grain marketing, logistics and all the tedious tasks that keep them behind a desk” said Grain Discovery CEO Rory O’Sullivan. “We are proud to tell our first customers that this is just the beginning; we are continuing to add new capabilities and features to our marketing app and pushing the industry forward by developing new integrated features like traceability.”
Continuing to create firsts, Grain Discovery is now adapting the same blockchain technology to the broader agricultural value chain. Earlier this year it launched a $1.6M project to commercialize blockchain traceability for barley/beer, capturing every input, movement, process and touch point from multiple sources into a shared, digital ledger, from field to glass.
Learn more and simplify your business at graindiscovery.com
About Grain Discovery
Based out of Prince Edward County, Ontario. Grain Discovery is an agricultural technology company that is building a digital ecosystem focusing on price discovery and traceability. Founded by leaders in the commodities, trading and blockchain technology space, Grain Discovery develops innovative solutions to the logistical challenges of the commodities market, using blockchain technology to increase the transparency, efficiency and traceability of the supply chain.
Alison Matthews
Grain Discovery
+1 416-471-5332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter