Grain Discovery Makes History with First Commercial Traceability Project
Digital grain marketer Grain Discovery launches the first full scale traceability system in Canadian agricultural history leveraging blockchain technology.
This collaboration is about transparency, traceability, efficiency and making Canada the leading agricultural supply chain in the world.”PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain Discovery is confirming its place as one of the most innovative agricultural technology start-ups in Canada, with the first commercial traceability system leveraging blockchain technology. This $1.6M project, made possible with majority funding of $478,000 from the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN), will commercialize blockchain traceability for barley/beer, capturing every input, movement, process and touch point from multiple sources into a shared, digital ledger, from plant to pint.
— Rory O'Sullivan
This project builds on the success of last year’s proof-of-concept pilot with Blindman Brewing – resulting in a fully traceable IPA in a limited supply chain – by creating a unique opportunity for individuals from multiple sectors throughout the agricultural supply-chain to collaborate and create shareable data sets, increasing productivity, and extracting premiums.
“We’re thrilled to have the resources and the team to expand from our previous proof of concepts to a commercial grade system the supply chain can use,” said Rory O’Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Grain Discovery. “This collaboration is building on our strong foundation of innovation as a company and a critical step in bringing transparency, traceability and efficiency to making Canada the leading agricultural supply chain in the world.”
Grain Discovery is committed to bringing the benefits of blockchain to all aspects of the Canadian agricultural industry. In another first for North America, Grain Discovery executed the first grain trade direct from a farmer to a buyer through their digital marketplace, which today serves over 2,700 farmers from across Canada and has over $47 million traded to date.
“We are committed to funding innovation capable of advancing our nation’s agri-food sector,” said CAAIN CEO, Kerry Wright. “That’s why approving Grain Discovery’s submission was an easy decision. In and of itself, a project applying robust technology to trace the integrity and safety of beer’s supply chain has significant merit. What stood out to us, however, is this initiative’s potential to demonstrate the value blockchain can provide to the agriculture industry as a whole. We felt that any innovation capable of contributing in such a meaningful way to Canada’s food security was one we had to support.”
Kicking off this 2022 growing season, this project was made possible by CAAIN, key partner Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission, and sector leaders like Canadian Seed Growers’ Association, Alberta Wheat & Barley Commission, Saskatchewan Seed Growers, Alberta Seed Growers, Crop Development Centre at USask, Olds College, Makers Malt, Red Shed, Rahr Malting, VeriGrain, Brew Ninja, Beer Canada, Alberta Small Brewers Association, Blindman Brewing, 9 Mile, SWT and Canadian Malting Barley Technical Centre.
If you are interested in partnering with Grain Discovery you can contact the Grain Discovery team at info@graindiscovery.com.
About Grain Discovery
Based out of Prince Edward County, Ontario, we are a white-label platform enabling grain buyers and sellers to digitize time consuming and manual process of their day-to-day operations. Features include live prices, instant trade execution, logistics, full portfolio access, news and enhanced communication tools. Soon, the platform will include end-to-end traceability, creating a “digital passport” by verifying data through each stage of the supply chain. This creates a valuable feedback loop, enabling clients to remain proactive in changing consumer demands and government regulations.
About CAAIN
The Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network is a not-for-profit company launched in July 2019 with funding of $49.5 million from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund and assistance from Alberta Innovates in the form of significant in-kind contributions. CAAIN champions AgTech innovation and connectivity to feed the future.
