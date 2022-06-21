Grain Discovery Unveiling New Traceability Product for Seed Cleaners
Grain Discovery is expanding its digital grain ecosystem to seed cleaners for simplified logistics and enhanced traceability.
This is important step in Grain Discovery's innovation and traceability journey.”PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, seed and grain cleaning facilities will take an important step towards the adoption of two hallmarks of sustainable agriculture: enhanced communication and traceability. Grain Discovery will be unveiling a new product specifically designed for seed cleaners to the Alberta Seed Processors on June 23rd at the Managers Meeting in Leduc, Alberta.
A number of leading seed cleaners have already been testing their personally branded app and with built-in grain origination and portfolio management features, the Grain Discovery marketplace will soon help all seed cleaners add value to the cropping industry, while saving time and money.
“The industry has spoken, and we are thrilled to be launching our newest product custom built for seed cleaners,” said Grain Discovery CEO, Rory O’Sullivan. “Seed cleaning and treating is an often-missing piece in the traceability journey and by adopting our technology, there will be end to end traceability while also eliminating many time-consuming tasks currently associated with the logistics and communication.”
Through the Grain Discovery marketplace, seed cleaners can now create and manage inbound schedules, view tickets, deliveries, contracts, settlements and sample information, and automatically record this data to complete the “digital passport” - from anywhere, anytime.
“I’ve been working with Grain Discovery over the past year to see how technology can make our members life easier and I’m thrilled to see our collective vision become a reality,” said Monica Klaas, General Manager of Alberta Seed Processors. “Opportunities for digital tools is yet largely unfilled – so we as an organization are excited to work with Grain Discovery to bridge this gap and work with our members to increase adoption of this exciting technology.”
Alberta Seed Processors represents 67 farmer owned Co-operative Seed and Grain Processing facilities located across Alberta.
“This is important step in Grain Discovery's innovation and traceability journey made possible with support from Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN),” said O’Sullivan. “Applying traceability to seed cleaning is a critical step in demonstrating the value blockchain can provide to the agriculture industry as a whole.”
About Grain Discovery
Based out of Prince Edward County, Ontario. Grain Discovery is an agricultural technology company that is building a digital ecosystem focusing on price discovery and traceability. Founded by leaders in the commodities, trading and blockchain technology space, Grain Discovery develops innovative solutions to the logistical challenges of the commodities market, using blockchain technology to increase the transparency, efficiency and traceability of the supply chain.
About Alberta Seed Processors
Representing 67 farmer owned Co-operative Seed and Grain Processing facilities located across Alberta. Our membership geographically covers all cropping areas of the province, and in 2022 processed over 35 million bushels of both farm-saved and pedigreed seed (which roughly equates to 18 million acres of cereal and pulse crops). Additionally, the facilities processed 9 million bushels of grain for export and domestic markets.
