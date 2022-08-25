MyLand Earth Metaverse Releases the First-in-the-Market 3D Navigation on its Earth-based Metaverse Platform
Launched first 3D Navigation among Earth-based Metaverses, Myland.Earth is positioned to be the technology leader in global Earth-based 3D Metaverse development
3D navigating allows a much more fascinating and visually-engaging scene of land locations, all delivered by users’ computer mouse. The investor may want to create an virtual art gallery...”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLand Metaverse™, designed for Earth-based Metaverse development and the global wildlife conservation effort, released its newest 3D navigation technology on the MyLand Digital Earth Platform. The new 3D Navigation function enables global Metaverse users, developers and investors to experience an enhanced 3D view in MyLand’s Asset and NFT Marketplace. This delivers a next-level realism for MyLand Metaverse™, giving a remarkable verisimilitude to the Earth surface and stepping forward for future 3D Metaverse evolution. Global Metaverse enthusiasts are able to view and maneuver about streets, high-rises, mountain ranges, fields and cities.
— Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse™, built on www.myland.earth web 3 platform, is the world’s first Earth-based Metaverse supported by all major credit cards and crypto payment methods. MyLand Earth-based Metaverse is set to create a 3rd party app development platform that allows application/game developers and content creators to create a 3D replica of the planet Earth, providing an immersive experience for global Metaverse users. Users will visit MyLand Metaverse™ Earth locations, be entertained, enjoy virtual travel, social networking, attend sports events, music concerts and manage business activities.
3D is an integral part of the Metaverse world. MyLand Metaverse™ Platform MyLand Metaverse™ Platform turns the traditional 2D map into 3D for data visualization, location exploration and geographic analysis. This 3D conversion is the first step for NFT investors to locate real estate landmarks and travel destinations. They may even invest $10 towards buying a piece of virtual real estate on MyLand Platform, complete with NFT proof of ownership.
“An investor can take a landmark location, develop a 3D Metaverse scene like a theme park for ticket selling, or rent it out just like real-world real estate. The investor may want to create an virtual art gallery and generate a revenue stream. The online user can revisit the location at any time, or re-develop a travel destination into a futuristic 3D fantasy land,” says Kevin McInerney, Myland Metaverse™ Project Leader. “In MyLand Metaverse™, the 3D navigation technology can provide a stunning global view of the Earth from thousands of kilometers over the location, or a close view in which the Earth seen from a viewpoint tens of kilometers from the location. 3D navigating allows a much more fascinating and visually-engaging scene of land locations, all delivered by users’ computer mouse.”
Initiated by a team of seasoned Blockchain engineers, digital artists and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, MyLand Metaverse™ set to launch its Initial Exchange Coin Offer in Q4 2022.
MyLand Metaverse™ plans to create world-class travel destinations for global online users to be able to enjoy Metaverse immersive experiences and tours of such natural landmarks Himalayas, The Alps, or top man-made landmarks such as Eiffel Tower, The Great Pyramids, and Great Wall, etc, from the comfort of user’s living room anywhere in the world. The world most-visited 100 landmarks were sold on MyLand Metaverse™ Platform in the first six weeks since the platform launch on June 28, 2022. Selling and trading started on MyLand land NFT Marketplace as well. As the first property seller on MyLand NFT Marketplace on www.myLand.earth, a land owner sold one of his land properties acquired at the platform launch has earned him a quick hansom return of 9 times over his initial $3.50 investment.
Myland.Earth Metaverse virtual land real-estate presents NFT and Metaverse investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a pre-IEO Metaverse project. Ownership of the Metaverse real estate allows global NFT investors to participate in the Metaverse market, wherein sales are approaching $100 million per month over the past 6 months, doubled from a year ago.
“MyLand Digital Earth Metaverse, forging a highly realistic world, letting entrepreneurs fulfil their creative financial imaginations.” Says MyLand Metaverse™ Project Leader, Kevin McInerney.
This week, MyLand Metaverse™ kicks off its logo selection contest to draw global digital artistic talents to participate, with a $5000 prize land NFTs for the top 3 winners. Below is the MyLand-Metaverse™ Discord server link, where the Logo Contest submission details are listed in the “Contest-logo” channel, MyLand Metaverse™ Discord Server:
Discord: https://discord.gg/na6jwu8BXb
Discord: https://discord.gg/myland-metaverse™
For detailed events information and MyLand Project NFT pricing, tokenomics details, please visit http://www.myland.earth and http://www.maze.art for project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also contact the MyLand Project Team through social media platforms below.
Website: http://www.myland.earth
https://www.Maze.Art
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TigerCubsClub1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myland_metaverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mylandmeta
Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse™ LLC
+1 925-212-3573
kevin@myland.earth
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
MyLand Metaverse™ Virtual Land NFT Platform Launch Special