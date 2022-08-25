Next on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast: Lance Wallnau

Official Logo 2022 (Courtesy Photo Lance Wallnau)

Dr. Wallnau introduced the “Seven Mountains of Culture” as a fresh template to explain how the church must engage culture at the turn of the century

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Lance Wallnau, described by USA Today as one of only three evangelical leaders to accurately predict Donald Trump’s Presidency from the moment he began his campaign.His Best Selling book, “God’s Chaos Candidate,” broadcasts and viral media influenced 3-5 million undecided evangelical voters.His prediction that Trump would be a modern-day Cyrus was challenged by left-wing news outlets but vindicated on March 5, 2018, the day Prime Minister Netanyahu met with President Trump in the White House to thank him for his historic embassy decision, linking him to Cyrus. A New York Times Op-Ed quotes Lance: “Could Trump be God’s Cyrus?”Dr. Wallnau is the innovator who introduced the “Seven Mountains of Culture” as a fresh template to explain how the church must engage culture at the turn of the century.He is a strategist, futurist and compelling communicator who has shared platforms with Ben Carson, Mike Pompeo and best-selling authors Ken Blanchard and John Maxwell.Wallnau has conducted training for the United Nations and spoken at Harvard, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and London School of Theology. With a thirty-year background consulting business and non-profits, his students represent a global tapestry spanning governments, CEOs, entertainers, and entrepreneurs.He currently directs the Lance Learning Group , a strategic teaching and consulting company based in Dallas, Texas.The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability. ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [ https://truthandliberty.net

