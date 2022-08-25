Radiation Dose Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 13.9% Forecast to 2028

Radiation Dose Management Market

The radiation dose management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of approximately 13.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing use of medical imaging modalities is escalating the growth of radiation dose management market.

Radiation Dose Management Market Scenario



Radiation dose refers to radiation effect on the skin which depends on the intensity of radiation, sensitivity of the skin and exposure. The management of radiation dose components comprises of real-time staff dose monitoring, information of radiation dose recording software, technologies to reduce the dose and regulatory compliance. Techniques such as scintigraphy assist in delivering low dose radiation with high-quality images of diagnosis, calculating and recording the dose level, managing the patient data and sharing with regulatory authorities. Large number of patients is investigated with the help of radiation technology to deliver accurate information on disease.

The rising demand for patient safety and enhanced health care services, rise in various dose management campaigns across the globe with the purpose of patient safety and growth in awareness regarding radiation safety among patients, physicians and technicians are the major factors driving the radiation dose management market. The increase in risk and incidences of chronic diseases, rise in knowledge among patients regarding the consequences of extended radiation exposure and growing adoption of electronic health records accelerate the radiation dose management market growth. The compliance obligations of health care providers with stringent state and federal laws, high usage of computed tomography for the diagnosis of various diseases and rise in need to cut radiation dose levels because of risks of serious disorders caused due to exposure to harmful radiations influence the radiation dose management market. Additionally, growing health care awareness and rise in health care expenditure positively affect the radiation dose management market. Furthermore, the increase in number of pediatric procedures and rising focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine extend profitable opportunity to the radiation dose management market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of benchmarking for dose optimization and limited funding are the major factors expected to obstruct the radiation dose management market growth. Low adoption rate and lack of trained professional are projected to challenge the radiation dose management market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

This radiation dose management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on radiation dose management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Radiation is an emission of energy that comes from a source and has the ability to travel through space and matter. Sunlight is one of the most common radiations that provide light, heat and sultans. Radiation doze is the amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body. There are three types of doses- absorbed dose, equivalent dose and effective dose. To access the potential for biochemical changes in specific tissues, absorbed dose is used, to access how much biological damage is caused from absorbed dose, equivalent dose is used and to access the long- term effects that can be used in future, effective dose is used. Radiotherapy, mammography, computed tomography, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging are some of the applications of the radio dose.

Radiation Dose Management Market Scope and Market Size

The radiation dose management market is segmented on the basis of product and services, modality, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product and services, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. Radiation dose management solutions are further segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Radiation dose management services are further segmented into support and maintenance services, implementation and integration services, consulting services and education and training services.

On the basis of modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography and nuclear medicine.

On the basis of application, the radiation dose management market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, orthopedic applications and others.

On the basis of end user, the radiation dose management market is segmented into hospitals, small hospitals, large hospitals, ambulatory care settings and others.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market Country Level Analysis

The radiation dose management market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and services, modality, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global radiation dose management market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the radiation dose management market because of the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, the presence of stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety and high adoption of HCIT technologies in the region.

The country section of the radiation dose management market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the radiation dose management market report are Bayer AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PACSHealth, LLC, Sectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, QAELUM, Novarad, Canon Inc., LANDAUER, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Imalogix, SST Group Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The radiation dose management market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for radiation dose management market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on radiation dose management market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

Competitive Landscape and Radiation Dose Management Market Share Analysis

The radiation dose management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to radiation dose management market.

