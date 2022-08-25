Active Sensor Market to Grow at 13.40% CAGR and Expected to Reach USD 42.33 Bn by 2029

Active Sensor Market

Industry Overview

Various sensors have applications in numerous industry verticals, such as consumer electronic products, IT and telecommunication, and automotive. The continuous technological advancements and adoption has led active sensors to find applications in consumer products.

Global Active Sensor Market was valued at USD 15.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.33 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Automotive accounts for the largest industry vertical in the respective market owing to the increased product usage in vehicles to detect mechanical vibrations. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Drivers

High Adoption of Accelerometer

The increase in the adoption of accelerometer due to the benefits offered by these sensors, such as simple installation, good response at high frequencies, and low cost acts as one of the major factors driving the growth active sensor market. These sensors are also used for measuring high vibration levels of robotic machinery in high-end industrial applications.

Demand for Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS)

The rise in demand for Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS)-based vibration sensors, including aerospace and defense, and automobile, among others, accelerate the market growth. Also, these sensors are capable of controlling the damage caused to critical materials during high-speed activities.

Use in Navigation Systems

The surge in the navigation systems where GPS is not available, such as submarines and satellites further influence the market. Adopting automated condition monitoring technologies to develop smart factories has a positive impact on the market.

Additionally, rapid industrialization, surge in investments and development of manufacturing sectors positively affect the active sensor market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, research activities to develop more applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. Also, high investments in smart city projects will further assist in the expansion of the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, increase in need for high initial investments in the manufacturing of numerous components is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent regulations are projected to challenge the active sensor market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmentation : Global Active Sensor Market

Technology

Ultrasonic Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Tomographic Sensor

Embedded Sensor

MEMS Accelerometer

MEMS Gyroscope

MEMS Magnetometer

Sensor Combos

Function

Fully−Automatic

Semi−Automatic

Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Gaming AR and VR Applications

Wearable Devices

Others

Automotive Application

Airbag Deployment System

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Suspension and Levelling

Vibration Monitoring

Electronic Stability Control

Industrial Application

Fire Alarms and Smoke Detectors

Lighting Controls (Outdoor/Indoor)

Service Robotics

Automation

Others

Healthcare

Commercial

Residential

Aerospace and Defence

Weather and Atmosphere Monitoring

Earth Observation and Mapping

Astronomical and Planetary Exploration

Communication

Navigation

Air Navigation

Sea Navigation

Land Navigation

Others

End Use

Mining

Engineering and Construction

Defence and Security

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

Military

Agriculture

Major Market Competitors/Players

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ROHM Co. LTD. (Japan)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)

TDK Corporation. (Japan)

KIONIX, Inc. (US)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH (Germany)

Sensonor (Norway)

