TheraBox Launches its Redesigned Website

The new TheraBox website highlights the TheraBox philosophy, products, and techniques.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TheraBox idea is fresh and positive. The company’s mission is solid: to inspire happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful products to achieve a purposeful and inspirational life.

Now, TheraBox launches its new, re-designed website.

The new TheraBox website reveals ways to achieve happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful self-care products!

Each monthly TheraBox is curated by therapists and includes a happiness activity inspired by neuroscience and positive psychology research. As shown on the website, there are full-sized wellness items for the mind, the body, and the soul!

At TheraBox, self-care = self-love. The company has always had a passion for appreciating the amazing mechanics of the brain, and our ability to change it. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to continually reorganize itself every single day, by forming new neural connections throughout life and it allows people to change your brain and create a happier life, based on their actions and thoughts!

TheraBox is exciting because consistent self-care and self-love are needed to create those positive neural connections and build a more joyful life. It is why TheraBox was created. It is the ultimate self-care box. It helps keep those happy neurons firing and make self-care a little easier and more accessible for today’s busy people.

As the new website shows, TheraBox makes it easy to discover and maintain self-care rituals that inspire joy and fulfillment each month. Each box includes a happiness activity meant to be practiced throughout the month (or longer) in addition to 7-8 full-sized wellness items for the mind, body, and soul. For as little as $34.99, members receive 8 full-size wellness products from quality brands worth up to $195+ each month. The products are curated by therapists and include aromatherapy, natural and organic bath, body, skincare, and other lifestyle products.

The self-care Plans range from a single month to a full year.

For more information, please visit mytherabox.com/about-us and mytherabox.com/therabox-blog

About TheraBox

TheraBox is a monthly self-care subscription focused on inspiring happier lives. Each box incorporates 1 happiness boosting activity inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity. Additionally, we select 7-8 wellness products sourced from vendors that produce natural, organic, and feel-good products ranging from aromatherapy, clean beauty/skincare, and unique lifestyle goodies. Themes and items change each month---always a delightful surprise!

