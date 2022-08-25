Filipino-Owned Travel Agency in Madrid Hosts a Basketball Tournament for the Community
The beautiful city of Madrid is about to host a basketball tournament for the Filipino community. (Florian Wehde | Unsplash)
ESTE Travel & Tours in Madrid will host a basketball tournament for the Filipino community on September 4 to celebrate Philipine culture.
We want to bring the Filipino community together through basketball. Hopefully, they can meet new people and make new friends.”MADRID, SPAIN, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's ready, get set, score for the basketball-crazed Filipinos in Madrid. ESTE Travel & Tours, a Filipino-owned travel agency in the Spanish capital, is hosting a basketball tournament for the Philippine community in Europe this year.
— Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
The tournament will begin on September 4 at Calle de Palos de la Frontera, 40, 28045 Madrid. Every week, various teams will compete until two will emerge to battle it out for the championship.
Bringing Filipinos Together over Hoops
ESTE Travel & Tours' owner and president, Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, is no stranger to organizing events for the Filipino community. She has been hosting different gatherings since she started various businesses over the years.
But this will be the first time she will hold a basketball tournament. When asked why, Tesa said she wanted to do something different to bring Filipinos together.
"Basketball is a very popular sport among Filipinos. I thought this would be a good way to get everyone involved and have some fun," she said.
Further, she shared, "We want to bring the Filipino community together through basketball. Hopefully, they can meet new people and make new friends."
Tesa also added that she hopes the competition will allow participants to show their skills and talents.
"We want to give them a chance to shine and show what they're capable of. We're also looking forward to seeing some friendly competition and sportsmanship among the teams," she said.
The Invitation Is Open
The 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament is open to all Filipino males at least 16 years old and physically fit. They can group themselves into fifteen (15) to form a team, with twelve (12) as the main players.
Ten groups will vie for the title and win €500 and a trophy. The second-best team will receive €150, while the third prize is worth €50.
Each group will also select a muse, who will try to clinch the Best Muse Award of the tournament and take home €100. Potential candidates should be Filipino and 18 years old, with a pleasing personality and the ability to speak Filipino.
Those who wish to join the fun and excitement can contact ESTE Travel & Tours through their email (info@estetravelandtours.com) or phone (+34 910400213). They can register as a player, coach, or sponsor.
To make sure that Filipinos can be part of it without the hassle, ESTE Travel & Tours emphasizes, "It's free to join."
Celebrating Filipino Culture over Basketball
Filipinos and basketball have a long-winded affair that dates back to the early 1900s when the Americans introduced it to the country.
Since then, the sport has been an integral part of Filipino culture the Philippines has become known as the Basketball Capital of Asia. With this title, it is no surprise that basketball is a favorite pastime among Filipinos.
In Madrid, there is no shortage of Filipino basketball enthusiasts. And ESTE Travel & Tours ensures they will have a chance to showcase their skills and love for the sport while celebrating the culture, fostering relationships with the Filipino community, and promoting camaraderie.
"We are very excited to be hosting this event. We hope that everyone will have a great time," Tesa said. She further suggested, "We ask everyone to save the date and start practicing their game face."
For more information about the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament, interested Filipinos can also visit ESTE Travel & Tours website or Facebook page. They may also get in touch with the co-organizer Alex Madriono.
About ESTE Travel & Tours: ESTE Travel & Tours is a Madrid-based travel agency owned and operated by Filipinos. It was established in 2021 to provide quality yet affordable travel services to the Filipino community in Spain and Europe.
The company offers services such as tourist visa application assistance, flight booking, accommodation arrangement, and tour packages. ESTE Travel & Tours also customizes tours for individuals and groups.
Marites Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE TRAVEL & TOURS S.L
+34 653 63 15 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other