Making it (even) more convenient: Sofema Online presents a Monthly Freedom Pass

Making it (even) more convenient! Sofema Online presents а Monthly Freedom Pass

Sofema is pleased to introduce the Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) - Starting on the 1st of September 2022

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to make an important announcement regarding Freedom Pass:Sofema Online Freedom Pass now introduces a Pay Monthly Option!From the 1st of September 2022, Sofema Online is pleased to introduce the Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) Read on for a Special Introductory Offer (Available only for the month of September!)What is Sofema Online Freedom Pass?As Sofema's clients are aware, SOL Freedom Pass provides a minimum of 12-month access to over 250 Individual EASA Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Training Courses. - Freedom Pass has proven to be extremely popular and enabled many of Sofema's clients to complete Multiple Packages & Diploma Enrollments- The current pace of Enrollments in Sofema Online means that there is a target to see 24,000 enrollments during 2022- SOL Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) opens up the possibility of cost-effective training to a wider audienceWhy offer Pay Monthly Freedom Pass?Because this is what Sofema's clients have requested and after careful consideration, the organisation is pleased to provide support for this objective.- MFP provides a cost-effective solution to allow all personal clients the opportunity to access a huge portfolio of training courses to ensure a high level of career competenceSofema Online Training is for Everyone in Aviation!Online training is an extremely cost-effective method for delivering niche regulatory training, typical of the courses which are offered by Sofema Aviation Services.- A fundamental requirement for online training is to ensure that it provides the essential content which is focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter www.SofemaOnline.com ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor- Sofema has issued over 60,000 Certificates to delegates around the worldHow Much Does Sofema Online Freedom Pass Cost?- Freedom Pass is available for a 12 months for a single payment of only €1375- Freedom Pass is also available for 6 months for a single payment of €925How Much Does Sofema Online Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) Cost?- Freedom Pass – Monthly Subscription is €127.50o Note: Minimum Subscription is for 12 monthso A Security Deposit equal to 1 month’s subscription is requiredImportant Note – Currently Monthly Freedom Pass is only available for Pay Pal Verified Clients ( see here for details on how to become PayPal verified).Special Offer for the month of September – 10% off for the Sofema Online MFP – For the duration of the contract!All monthly Payments (for the duration of the contract) will be discounted by 10% making the monthly payment €114.75) (Security Deposit is also €114.75)The Sofema Online MFP membership can be activated with a First Payment of €114.75 + Security Deposit of €114.75 = a total of €229.50How to Sign up:Contact team@sassofia.com quoting “MFP – September offer”Access all Sofema Online Courses for an initial payment of only €229.50!