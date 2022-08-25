Making it (even) more convenient: Sofema Online presents a Monthly Freedom Pass

Submit Release
Sofema is pleased to introduce the Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) - Starting on the 1st of September 2022

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to make an important announcement regarding Freedom Pass:

Sofema Online Freedom Pass now introduces a Pay Monthly Option!
From the 1st of September 2022, Sofema Online is pleased to introduce the Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP)
Read on for a Special Introductory Offer (Available only for the month of September!)

What is Sofema Online Freedom Pass?

As Sofema's clients are aware, SOL Freedom Pass provides a minimum of 12-month access to over 250 Individual EASA Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Training Courses.

- Freedom Pass has proven to be extremely popular and enabled many of Sofema's clients to complete Multiple Packages & Diploma Enrollments
- The current pace of Enrollments in Sofema Online means that there is a target to see 24,000 enrollments during 2022
- SOL Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) opens up the possibility of cost-effective training to a wider audience

Why offer Pay Monthly Freedom Pass?

Because this is what Sofema's clients have requested and after careful consideration, the organisation is pleased to provide support for this objective.

- MFP provides a cost-effective solution to allow all personal clients the opportunity to access a huge portfolio of training courses to ensure a high level of career competence

Sofema Online Training is for Everyone in Aviation!

Online training is an extremely cost-effective method for delivering niche regulatory training, typical of the courses which are offered by Sofema Aviation Services.

- A fundamental requirement for online training is to ensure that it provides the essential content which is focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter
- www.SofemaOnline.com ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor
- Sofema has issued over 60,000 Certificates to delegates around the world

How Much Does Sofema Online Freedom Pass Cost?

- Freedom Pass is available for a 12 months for a single payment of only €1375
- Freedom Pass is also available for 6 months for a single payment of €925

How Much Does Sofema Online Monthly Freedom Pass (MFP) Cost?

- Freedom Pass – Monthly Subscription is €127.50
o Note: Minimum Subscription is for 12 months
o A Security Deposit equal to 1 month’s subscription is required

Important Note – Currently Monthly Freedom Pass is only available for Pay Pal Verified Clients (see here for details on how to become PayPal verified).

Special Offer for the month of September – 10% off for the Sofema Online MFP – For the duration of the contract!

All monthly Payments (for the duration of the contract) will be discounted by 10% making the monthly payment €114.75) (Security Deposit is also €114.75)
The Sofema Online MFP membership can be activated with a First Payment of €114.75 + Security Deposit of €114.75 = a total of €229.50

How to Sign up:

Contact team@sassofia.com quoting “MFP – September offer”
Access all Sofema Online Courses for an initial payment of only €229.50!

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
