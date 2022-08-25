DPA is back with its “DPA pre awards gift suite 2022” at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
“The DPA pre awards gift suite 2022” will gift nominees and will host its first suite for the beginning of the Awards seasonLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back the week of the Emmys, with “the DPA pre awards gift suite” featuring great companies exposing their products in a garden and in five suites of The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. The event will feature a total of 40 worldwide brands, with products to be gifted to guests attending the spectacular event.
Red carpet items will be back in the DPA lounges: DPA will introduce to Hollywood stars spectacular Jacob Madani, a new line of luxury footwear and leather accessories for men and women designed and handcrafted in Los Angeles. De Marquet will gift some of its newest bags, as well as its famous “night and day” already worn on worldwide red carpets. Heather Marie Designs will present the latest exclusive hat collections using its signature embellishments to enhance wardrobes. Kenyan The label Saba, after its huge success at the Cannes film festival, will return with fish skin clutches and leather travel bags. Jewelry brands will strongly show the comeback of Canadian clients with Bullets N’ Beads (a veteran owned and operated ethical jewelry brand that utilizes real previously fired bullet and bullet casings, Swarovski crystals and semi-precious stones) and Bijoux Sail Away Jewellery (handmade jewelry from New Brunswick, with exotic glass or freshwater pearls, semi-precious stones, Swarovski crystals, and sea glass). Fallen Stars will add again to the sparking gifts with its pure line of Herkimer diamonds.
We always have in the DPA suites, some unique brands: This time we invited Dr Richard Garnier from Hypnomagnetism. He will offer to the DPA guests body scans, a unique way to discover what you could do better to improve your health! Scent Si Bon is the “coup de Coeur “of DPA: Such a unique new concept to do your laundry, a “luxury laundry revolution”, with luxury detergent and dryer sheets, individually infused with luxurious scents. This is without saying that these sheets are biodegradable, so good for our planet! As usual, DPA loves to support the work of charitable organizations. Because of our planet suffering so much these days, and some of its species disappearing, we decided to promote “Save the bees” in our event. To bring awareness on the condition of the bees, “Save the bees” teamed up with Pearson brothers winery, creator of the grape less white honey wines. A plus!
Beauty products will be added to the gifts with the return of ASEA Renu28, Australian Naked Sundays, Spanish The Lab Room (botanical cosmetics), and newcomer G12 Generation. The remaining Brands represented in the suite or gift bags are: Rendez Vous champagne, Khee, Heavensake, Selvarey, Red Saint, Kozet Kuisine, What A Treat, Topochico, Carvery Kitchen, My Bougie Bottle, Chipz Happen, Hearthstone Collective, S1X Born Candle, AlcoEats, The Potato to Star Trek, the Matt Miller in the Colonies Book 1, Festive Chickpeas, GEN Z, CLCKR, RA.D8, and Claymonics. Selected nominees as usual will also get to visit Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts and Le Bora by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, or in Bali Soori Bali beach resort.
About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President, and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, facilitating her work with the Asian market and started working with Kenya in 2022 and DPA was also the cause of the creation of the “African Gift lounge” in Africa. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org
The event is September 10th and 11th, from 10am to 6pm, at Luxe Sunset boulevard hotel. 11461 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles.
*This event is not affiliated or official with the EMMYS® Awards, or NBC
