DANIEL YOUNG JOINS SALES TRANSFORMATION GROUP’S ADVISORY BOARD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the premier Learn-Tech platform founded in 2018 for the building and construction market, announced that Daniel Young, CEO & Co-Founder of Kingdom Roofing Systems, has joined their advisory board.
With over 18 years of construction experience and countless licenses and certifications, including National Roofing and Nation Builders licenses, Daniel’s residential and commercial construction expertise, coupled with deploying the “Blue Ocean Strategy Model,” allowed him and his team to scale Kingdom Roofing Systems from $4M to $16M in just three years. As an entrepreneur at heart, Daniel is involved in various ventures in addition to Kingdom Roofing Systems, including a new gutter startup prepared for a national franchise, an event center launching by the end of 2022, and an international real estate portfolio specializing in short-term rentals.
“As the leading sales, growth, and transformation tech platform for the building and construction industry, there was no question that Sales Transformation Group was on my radar. As an avid member of this community, I look forward to helping them build on their strong foundation to deepen their mission and expand their impact,” said Daniel Young, CEO & Co-Founder of Kingdom Roofing Systems.
“Daniel’s deep industry knowledge, action-oriented personality, and passion for our space is what impressed us,” said Adam House Sr., CRO & President of Sales Transformation Group. “As we accelerate our growth and continue to evolve our strategic direction, his value-driven insights, advocacy, and advice will be invaluable.”
About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Learn-Tech platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com
