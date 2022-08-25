Jeanie Malouf Real Estate Earns Seventh City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction
Jackson-area brokerage receives seven consecutive Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction.
My company’s mission statement is product knowledge and ethics before profits.”BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An elite, boutique residential brokerage, Jeanie Malouf Real Estate has been recognized yet again in 2022 for outstanding customer satisfaction with the City Beat News Spectrum Award.
— Jeanie Malouf
Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.
Jeanie’s focus is on residential real estate services including new construction, waterfront and golf course properties, from first-time buyers through estate purchases. Her extensive experience in real estate counseling is in the tri-county area that incorporates the Jackson, Ridgeland, Madison and Brandon communities.
Receiving her real estate license in 1979 and her broker license in 1992, Jeanie has had an impressive career that led to the creation of Jeanie Malouf Real Estate in 2001. She is a Certified Residential Specialist, a Certified Negotiations Expert, an Accredited Buyers Representative, and a trained Relocation Specialist.
“My company’s mission statement is product knowledge and ethics before profits,” says Jeanie. “I pride myself on good and honest business practices, and that has been paramount throughout my career. Purchasing a home is the single largest investment that most people make in their lifetime, and along with my knowledge and experience in the marketplace, my most valuable skill is listening to the needs of all my clients to find them the right home in the right area that closest fits their requirements.”
Above all, Jeanie puts clients at the forefront. “I feel a genuine commitment to first-time buyers who really need my expertise and guidance. Corporate transferees are depending on me to help them relocate to an area they may not be familiar with, but also find a property that can readily be re-sold when they are transferred again without a significant monetary loss. Senior citizens also need special attention so they are not taken advantage of and receive true value whether they are buying or selling.”
Clients have responded, with nearly all of Jeanie’s business coming from either repeat clients or referrals from past clients. “My clients appreciate my honest and enthusiastic approach in representing their needs, whether buying or selling, and are comfortable referring me, so much so now that I’m working with the next generation — their children!”
“Jeanie Malouf has helped me sell and purchase homes several times,” says Vivian Meredith. “I would use no one but her. She knows Jackson. She knows what she is doing. She is a closer. Anyone can show a house. She will close the deal for you. I trust her implicitly. Buying and selling a home is a very scary thing. You need someone that knows what they are doing and has your back. Jeanie is the one!”
“Jeanie Malouf definitely goes above and beyond in working for her clients and is very knowledgeable about the housing market in the Jackson area,” says Kate Saul. “Jeanie was always available and prompt in communicating with me. I was buying my first house and Jeanie gave me the confidence in my decision by making sure that we only viewed houses that met both of our standards. Jeanie was able to write up a traditional offer contract for my house, which is rare in such a hot sellers’ market right now. Even after buying my house, Jeanie has always been available to provide recommendations from her extensive network of professionals for anything from handywork to gutters. I would highly recommend Jeanie to anyone looking in the greater Jackson area!”
To stay on top of the industry and further advance her education, Jeanie is a member of the National Association of Realtors and has also served as the past State President of Certified Residential Specialists, a past member of the Board of Directors for Central Mississippi Multiple Listing Service, a past member of the Board of Directors for the Jackson Association of Realtors, and the Ambassador for the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
Honored by her peers and customers alike, Jeanie has a long list of awards to her credit in addition to seven consecutive Spectrum Awards. These include the 2019 and 2020 International Corporate Excellence Awards, the 2019 National Association of Realtors EMERITUS Award, and a Lifetime Member Multi-Million Dollar Producers, among many others.
Jeanie Malouf Real Estate is located at 8 Lake Barnett Dr. in Brandon, Miss. For more information, call 866-957-7756 or go online to http://www.jeaniemalouf.com/index.php. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/JEANIE-MALOUF-REAL-ESTATE-BRANDON-MS.
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+13137021443 ext.
email us here