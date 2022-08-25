Submit Release
On The Road with The Foxworth Theory Features Emmy Award Winning Executive Producer, Tracey Washington (ABC-TV/NYC)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth is on location in New York City for August as she’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society.

Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Thursday, August 25th and Tuesday August 30th at 9 pm ET is television executive Tracey Washington. A native New Yorker and a Six-time Emmy Award winning producer, Ms. Washington has been working in the television business for more than 30 years producing public affairs programs, news, documentaries, specials and Children’s programs. Tracey is the Executive Producer for the Emmy Nominated show (2013, 2014), “Here & Now with Sandra Bookman” at WABC/Channel 7 in New York. The program focuses on stories of interest to the African American community in the New York Tri-State area. Currently, Ms. Washington is directing the based-on-a-true-story drama, “Nico Newark”.

August 25th & 30th – Emmy Award-winning television producer Tracey Washington
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
pr@thefoxworththeory.com
